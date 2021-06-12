Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party released its ministerial nominations on Saturday evening ahead of the formation of the new government on Sunday.According to their statement, Lapid will serve as Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister, and will take over as Prime Minister from Yamina's Naftali Bennett halfway through his term.Mickey Levy will take over the role of Knesset Speaker from Likud's Yariv Levin.Additional positions include Meir Cohen as Welfare and Social Services Minister, Yoel Razvozov as Tourism Minister, Elazar Stern as Intelligence Minister, and Karine Elharrar as Energy Minister.Meirav Cohen will resume her role as Social Equality Minister after resigning from the same position in order to leave Blue and White in January 2021.Yoav Segalovitz will serve as Deputy Minister of Public Security, and Idan Roll will fill the position of Deputy Foreign Minister.Boaz Toporovsky will serve as Knesset Faction Leader for Yesh Atid, as well as deputy chair for the coalition.Vladimir Beliak will sere as Coalition Whip in the Finance Committee, and Ron Katz will also serve on the committee.Ram Ben Barak will chair the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and Merav Ben Ari is set to chair the Public Security Committee.Yorai Lahav Hertzanu will serve on the Interior and Environmental Committee, and Nira Shpak on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.