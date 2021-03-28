Yair Lapid to meet with Gantz later today, discuss possible new coalition

Yesh Atid and opposition leader Yair Lapid is expected to meet with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz Sunday evening, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication reported.The two are expected to discuss a strategy for replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and forming a new government.Earlier Sunday, Lapid met with United Arab List (Ra’am) head Mansour Abbas to negotiate terms for a possibly historic entry into a Lapid-led government, or at least for a possible recommendation to form the next government.