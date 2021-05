This was after he, while driving under the influence of alcohol, was involved in a car accident in which the late Madeleine Shmaylov was killed and her cousin Shelly Becker was injured.

An indictment has been filed against 21-year-old Nir Flanner on Sunday for manslaughter, grievous bodily harm, drunk driving (with a young driver license), driving without a valid vehicle license and driving without an insurance policy.