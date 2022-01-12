The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Biogen shares slide as Medicare restricts cover of Alzheimer's treatments

The coverage decision by US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the health agency that runs Medicare, crushes any hopes of the drug Aduhelm gaining traction.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 16:52
Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites in Providence, Rhode Island, US, June 16, 2021. (photo credit: JESSICA RINALDI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites in Providence, Rhode Island, US, June 16, 2021.
(photo credit: JESSICA RINALDI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
A decision by the US Medicare to limit coverage of Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen's Aduhelm will hit sales of the controversial drug and dim prospects for similar treatments looking to enter the market, Wall Street analysts said.
Shares of Biogen Inc fell 9% to $220.44 before the bell, while shares of other drugmakers developing similar treatments such as Eli Lilly and Co, Roche Holdings and Eisai Co Ltd fell between 2% and 4%.
Biogen had been banking on the government's coverage decision to help drive up sales of Aduhelm, which was approved in June, against the US FDA's outside advisors' opinion that the treatment's clinical benefits had not been proven.
The coverage decision by US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the health agency that runs Medicare, essentially crushes any hopes of Aduhelm gaining traction anytime soon, J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov said.
Analysts said the move could result in negligible Aduhelm sales in 2022 and 2023. The treatment brought in sales of $300,000 in the third quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of $10.79 million.
A sign marks a Biogen facility, some of whose employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a meeting in Boston, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, March 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO)A sign marks a Biogen facility, some of whose employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a meeting in Boston, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, March 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO)
Last month, Biogen cut Aduhelm price to $28,200 for an average-weight person after facing slower-than-expected US sales on complaints from hospitals about its high cost.
CMS said on Tuesday it plans to cover Alzheimer's treatments for only patients enrolled in a trial, citing the need for further evidence on their benefits and risks.
"We agree with CMS there is a need to obtain more clinical data on efficacy, which will be essential to ensuring these new medications deliver real value to patients before broadening access," Matt Eyles, president and CEO of trade group America's Health Insurance Plans, said.
The final CMS coverage terms, due in April, are expected to apply to all drugs in the class.


Tags medicine science Alzheimer FDA - Food and Drug Administration
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by