Controversial Alzheimer's drug administered for first time in Israel

This marks the first time that the drug has been used outside of the United States.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2022 04:44
Dr. Bergman, the first patient Jeremiah Kozari and Dr. Shiner. (photo credit: Jenny Yerushalmi, spokeswoman for Sourasky Medical Center)
Dr. Bergman, the first patient Jeremiah Kozari and Dr. Shiner.
(photo credit: Jenny Yerushalmi, spokeswoman for Sourasky Medical Center)
A controversial drug used to treat Alzheimer's disease has been given to a patient for the first time in Israel at Sourasky Medical Center on Monday.
The drug, Aducanumab, aims to delay brain damage caused by the disease, which significantly impairs motor functioning. The drug was approved for use by the FDA last June.
Aducanumab is the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer's since 2003, according to the FDA.
This marks the first time that the drug has been used outside of the United States.
Dr. Tamara Shiner, a neurologist developing advanced treatments for Alzheimer's disease, said she feels sympathy regarding "the difficulty of patients and their families in dealing with the loss of thinking ability and independence."
Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland. (credit: REUTERS)Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland. (credit: REUTERS)
Jeremiah Kozari, 57, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, is the first Israeli to receive the groundbreaking drug. "I had Alzheimer's disease at such a young age. When I was offered to start the new treatment I did not hesitate for a moment. I am still a young man with goals and dreams. I hope the new treatment can help me fulfill them."
"I hope this treatment marks the beginning of a new era in which patients with Alzheimer's disease can receive treatment that will delay cognitive decline and allow them a better quality of life over time," says Dr. Noa Bergman, Director of the Cognitive Neurology Service.


Tags Alzheimer FDA - Food and Drug Administration Assuta Health
