The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Amid COVID-19, are Israelis spending more than in 2019?

October 2021 was apparently a good month for business.

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 19:40
Credit card (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Credit card
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
October 2021 was apparently a good month for business. Perhaps the holiday atmosphere and decline in the number of COVID cases just before the outbreak of Omicron or perhaps other factors prompted Israelis to spend 35% more than in October 2019. In most areas, the figures for November were not as good.
Credit card purchases not only shed light on the extent of people’s expenditures, but illuminate even more so the areas in which people spend more and those in which they conserve. As expenditures are subject to significant seasonal shifts, we have chosen to compare each month to the corresponding one in a previous year. The year we chose was 2019 – the year before the pandemic.
The impact of COVID-19 became evident beginning in March 2020, and especially so by April, during which the greatest drops in expenditures (relative to the corresponding month in 2019, as noted) were in flights and tourism (nearly down by 100%), followed by leisure and recreation (down by 81%), and clothing and footwear (down by 79%). The only area that was not harmed was computers and software, which saw an increase of 31% in March and 19% in April 2020 relative to their corresponding months in 2019.
Throughout the COVID pandemic, expenditures on computers and software remained high, reaching a peak from February to March 2021 of more than a 60% gain relative to the corresponding months in 2019.
Expenditures on leisure and recreation began to increase toward the end of 2020, reaching their 2019 levels in March 2021. Israelis’ expenditures on tourist flights and accommodation also began to increase towards the end of 2020, reaching their 2019 levels in November 2021. During that month, for the first time since January 2020 according to periodic Central Bureau of Statistics data, the scope of purchases exceeded those of the corresponding month in 2019.
Translated by Merav Datan.


Tags Money shopping Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by