Dead Sea area welcomes new hotel

The Herbert Samuel Dead Sea is opening on Monday, the second hotel to be launched in the Dead Sea area by the Nakash Group hotels, following the launch of the Milos hotel two years ago.

“We are very pleased to introduce another hotel by the Dead Sea. I have no doubt that here, too, we will provide our guests with a unique, high-end experience, as we have been doing during the many years of our activity in all our hotels throughout Israel; from the Herbert Samuel Bayit BaGalil in the North, down to our hotels in Eilat,” said Avi Hurmaro, CEO of the Nakash Group in Israel.

“Like our other hotels, the Herbert Samuel Dead Sea will offer its guests personal, warm attention coupled with the elegance, quality, and high standards,” he added.

The new hotel, located adjacent to the Dead Sea waterline, was built on the foundations of the Hod hotel, and comprises 205 rooms, most of them with balconies, among them five suites and rooms with private pools.

The hotel offers a luxurious first-rate spa compound, featuring 16 treatment rooms, a dry sauna, wet sauna, a hammam and a gym equipped with state-of-the art devices, as well as an indoor Dead Sea water pool, indoor sulfur pool, hot tub, outdoor pool, poolside bar and restaurant.

The new hotel also has conference rooms and reception halls.

Rooms can be reserved for NIS 800 a couple per night including breakfast, and NIS 1,180 a couple per night for half-board.