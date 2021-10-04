Proposed project to construct hotels, grow tourism in Dead Sea region

A tender has been published by the Israel Land Authority (ILA) and the Ministry of Tourism to construct 1,675 new guest rooms in the Ein Bokek-Hamei Zohar region by the Dead Sea

The proposal outlines the development of seven complexes spanning over eight plots. Two of the proposed hotels will be built on the water, with a separate plot hosting water-based tourist attractions.

Aside from hotels and tourist attractions, the tender also outlines the construction of both commercial and office spaces.

A view of the Dead Sea and Ein Bokek promenade at sunrise (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Israel Land Authority CEO Ya'akov Kvint welcomed the proposal, saying "The planning includes tourism areas, hotels and recreation alongside attractions, commercial areas, offices, as well as wide open areas to strengthen the economic and employment base for residents of the area and its environs, while strengthening the support infrastructure including access roads and parking," according to a press release from the Tourism Ministry.

The ministry has made efforts in recent years to develop the tourism sector at the Dead Sea, investing millions of shekels and marketing it as a leading tourist destination for both Israelis and international tourists, appealing for its desert landscapes, unique beaches, and the Dead Sea itself.