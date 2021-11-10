The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

MKs accuse Shufersal, Rami Levy of colluding on food prices

The accusations follow Competition Authority agents raiding the offices of Shufersal, Victory, Strauss and Diplomat Holdings on suspicion of violating competition laws.

By ZEV STUB
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 12:42

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 13:02
Israeli supermarket chain owner and businessman Rami Levy is seen being thrown out of a Knesset Economics Committee debate after insulting MKs, on November 10, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
Israeli supermarket chain owner and businessman Rami Levy is seen being thrown out of a Knesset Economics Committee debate after insulting MKs, on November 10, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
A day after the Competition Authority raided the offices of a leading supermarket chain and food producer, the Knesset Economics Committee held a stormy debate on the cost of living.
Shufersal CEO Itzhak Aberkohen vociferously denied allegations that his grocery chain was colluding on prices with manufacturers. Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, was expelled from the meeting after yelling at Knesset members and calling them populists.
Israel's food industry came under intense scrutiny last week after it was revealed that Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, was offering a website targeted at haredi shoppers with lower prices than those on its mainstream shopping site. Consumers are already frustrated with the rising cost of living, with food prices starting to creep up significantly for the first time in a decade, and the revelation that Shufersal was discounting products by 10-20% to the ultra-Orthodox market seemed to imply that everyone else is a friar (sucker) for paying more.
Shufersal responded to the public outcry by suspending the mehadrin site, but that enflamed even more anger, as the public demanded to know why they were paying so much.
"Shame on you for closing the haredi site," said UTJ MK Uri Maklev at Wednesday's committee meeting. "After you dug this well and drank from it, you are closing it down instead of giving equal prices to everyone?"
A WOMAN pushes children in a shopping cart in front of a Shufersal ‘Sheli’ in Ma’aleh Adumim (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)A WOMAN pushes children in a shopping cart in front of a Shufersal ‘Sheli’ in Ma’aleh Adumim (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
On Tuesday, Competition Authority agents raided the offices of Shufersal, the Victory supermarket chain, food producer Strauss Group and food importer Diplomat Holdings, saying they were suspected of violating laws about fair market competition. Details about the accusations have not yet been revealed, but it is understood that the parties are accused of price collusion. The investigation is expected to continue through the coming days.
Aberkohen and Levy were livid as they joined Wednesday morning's committee meeting. As Aberkohen entered the meeting, he said to Levy, "Don't sit next to me. They'll say we are colluding."
The committee debated who was responsible for allowing the cost of living in Israel to get so high, with accusations flying at farmers, importers, distributors, and the current and previous governments. 
When Economics Committee chairman MK Michael Bitton asked Aberkohen if Shufersal was colluding on prices with other chains, he responded angrily, "Are you normal? No!"
Levy, wearing a white t-shirt, told lawmakers that his gross profit margin is 21%, similar to those in Europe and around the world. However, he said, operating profits are lower and food prices are 50% more. "Everything here is expensive - fuel, taxes, property taxes, electricity," Levy yelled. "The one who is responsible for high costs isn't the supermarket chains. It is the state."
After MKs ganged up on Levy, accusing him of deceiving the public, Levy stood up and called them "crazy", at which point, Bitton expelled him from the meeting. "You will not speak disrespectfully like that here," he said. 
In the end, the committee undertook to study the issue more deeply and prepare plans for reducing the cost of living.
Bitton vowed that competition laws would be enforced more strictly moving forward than they have in the past. "If anyone thinks this investigation will end with fines of NIS 50 million and an indictment for someone, they are wrong. The committee will not allow it anymore. We will investigate matters and check with the competition authority every month to see if there is a need to declare someone as a monopoly or cartel."
The national budget approved by the government last week included a wide-ranging list of reforms promising to bring down the cost of living by making it cheaper and easier to import goods from abroad. Meanwhile, prices for all types of products have been rising around the world in recent months due to global supply chain delays and other pandemic-related factors.
Food prices in Israel have not risen significantly in about a decade. Ever since a rise in cottage cheese prices spiraled into the 2011 social-justice protests that brought hundreds of thousands of angry Israelis to the streets, grocery chains have been fearful that the social cost of raising prices would not be worth it. However, with production costs rising so quickly, retailers say that they now have no choice but to raise prices.  


Tags Knesset business israeli politics rami levy supermarket
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by