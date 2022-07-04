Israel moves to adopt European Standards imports rules; enable WiFi 6E

On Monday, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announced his intention to further facilitate the commercial and private import of several technological products that comply with European regulations. The intended changes will encourage price reductions for the import of products with a European Standards mark, and will significantly increase competition in the gadgets and technological products market.

Instead of undergoing extensive expensive laboratory tests as in the past, tech product importers will now only be required to produce a European Standards compliance document and a document detailing the wireless features of the devices in question. According to the ministry, any technological products and gadgets imported into the European Union will be able to be imported into Israel from now on (assuming they come with the proper documentation).

In addition, the Communications Ministry has decided to allocate additional frequency ranges for technological products imported to Israel, including products operating on WiFi 6E technology: an expanded version of the already very efficient WiFi 6, which allows for better coverage, capacity, efficiency and performance compared to standard 2.4GHz or 5GHz capabilities.

This means that cutting-edge devices that can utilize the latest and greatest version of WiFi will be fully operational in Israel. “Upon entering the office, I received complaints about WiFi 6E, unauthorized charges in the country and more,” stated Hendel, who noted his satisfaction at the implementation, “despite the [recent] political instability.”

“The regulations I signed today are the result of hard work that will result in better service to citizens,” Hendel said. “From now on, there will be significant relief in importing products with European Standards to Israel. This is a move that will facilitate the parallel import process of technological products and gadgets, increase competition in the market, and reduce the cost of living.”

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (credit: RAMI ZINGER)

The cost of living

The cost of living is something on everyone’s mind, as gas prices and real estate in Israel continue to skyrocket. Liran Avisar ben Hurin, the director-general of the Communications Ministry, hopes that these adjustments to import regulation can abate rising costs by “reducing registration and promoting competition.”

“The Israeli consumer knows how to compare prices and buy smart, as evidenced by online orders from abroad, which are constantly rising,” she said. “The market for gadgets and technological products is changing at a tremendous rate. Regulation should promote innovation and not delay it. Today we announce another line of products and technologies that will be allowed to enter the country and bring with them innovation and market competition.”