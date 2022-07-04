The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Israel moves to adopt European Standards imports rules; enable WiFi 6E

The Communications Ministry has announced a pair of new adjustments to regulations that will enable a cheaper technological future for the country.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JULY 4, 2022 15:38
Freight being loaded March 16, 2011 (photo credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)
Freight being loaded March 16, 2011
(photo credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)

On Monday, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announced his intention to further facilitate the commercial and private import of several technological products that comply with European regulations. The intended changes will encourage price reductions for the import of products with a European Standards mark, and will significantly increase competition in the gadgets and technological products market.

Instead of undergoing extensive expensive laboratory tests as in the past, tech product importers will now only be required to produce a European Standards compliance document and a document detailing the wireless features of the devices in question. According to the ministry, any technological products and gadgets imported into the European Union will be able to be imported into Israel from now on (assuming they come with the proper documentation). 

In addition, the Communications Ministry has decided to allocate additional frequency ranges for technological products imported to Israel, including products operating on WiFi 6E technology: an expanded version of the already very efficient WiFi 6, which allows for better coverage, capacity, efficiency and performance compared to standard 2.4GHz or 5GHz capabilities.

This means that cutting-edge devices that can utilize the latest and greatest version of WiFi will be fully operational in Israel. “Upon entering the office, I received complaints about WiFi 6E, unauthorized charges in the country and more,” stated Hendel, who noted his satisfaction at the implementation, “despite the [recent] political instability.”

“The regulations I signed today are the result of hard work that will result in better service to citizens,” Hendel said. “From now on, there will be significant relief in importing products with European Standards to Israel. This is a move that will facilitate the parallel import process of technological products and gadgets, increase competition in the market, and reduce the cost of living.”

“From now on, there will be significant relief in importing products with European Standards to Israel. This is a move that will facilitate the parallel import process of technological products and gadgets, increase competition in the market, and reduce the cost of living.”

Yoaz Hendel

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (credit: RAMI ZINGER) Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (credit: RAMI ZINGER)

The cost of living

The cost of living is something on everyone’s mind, as gas prices and real estate in Israel continue to skyrocket. Liran Avisar ben Hurin, the director-general of the Communications Ministry, hopes that these adjustments to import regulation can abate rising costs by “reducing registration and promoting competition.”

“The Israeli consumer knows how to compare prices and buy smart, as evidenced by online orders from abroad, which are constantly rising,” she said. “The market for gadgets and technological products is changing at a tremendous rate. Regulation should promote innovation and not delay it. Today we announce another line of products and technologies that will be allowed to enter the country and bring with them innovation and market competition.”



Tags europe technology yoaz hendel Communication
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by