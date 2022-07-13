Kornit Digital creates Braille t-shirts for the blind riders association

Israeli-American company Kornit Digital announced last week that it was partnering with Yes and No - The Sharon Riders Association to create Braille t-shirts for the association's visually impaired bikers.

"We are grateful to Kornit Digital for the warm hug and original contribution." Iris Montano of the Sharon Riders Association

The cycling group, which consists of blind and visually impaired riders between the ages of 21 and 75 as well as front-volunteer cyclists, is currently traversing the Israeli National Trail, with two sections left before they complete it.

"The biggest challenge for visually impaired people is to leave the house due to the low self-confidence they usually feel," explained Iris Montano of the Sharon Riders Association. "We... give them not only a way to deal with self-confidence, but also an enriching social activity that develops their physical fitness. We are grateful to Kornit Digital for the warm hug and original contribution."

Kornit Digital welcomes the Sharon Riders

One of the Sharon Riders reads the braille on the shirt (credit: COURTESY OF YES AND NO - THE SHARON RIDER'S ASSOCIATION)

The riders recently made a pit stop at the Kornit Digital headquarters in Rosh Ha'ayin to collect their sustainably-made Braille t-shirts. The shirts were custom made, and have the group's name in Braille as well as a tactile map of Israel which marks the cycling routes the group has traveled.

The design of the shirts made by Kornit Digital for the Sharon Riders. (credit: COURTESY OF YES AND NO - THE SHARON RIDERS ASSOCIATION)

"Kornit is committed to supporting and contributing to the community. We are delighted to present Braille t-shirts to the Association of Cyclists," said Ilan Givon, EVP Operations at Kornit Digital. "The shirts were printed with XDI technology (EXTRA-DIMENSION 3D printing on textiles) and we are certain they will be used on cold nights as they complete the Israel Trail."