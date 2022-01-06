OrCam MyEye PRO receives CES innovation award

The OrCam MyEye PRO beat out over 1,800 products to receive the innovation honoree award at the CES trade show held in the past week in Nevada.

The device changes the lives of blind and visually impaired by reading out printed text and digital screens, recognizing faces and identifying products, documents and colors, among other abilities.

The device won the award in the accessibility and health and wellness categories.

"The interactive smart reading capability allows users an experience tailored specifically for them," wrote the judges.

The newest version of the OrCam MyEye PRO includes new features that allow users to control the device with voice commands and a smart reading feature that helps users retrieve only relevant information.

A visually-impaired OrCam user demonstrates using the technology to vote (credit: ORCAM PR)

The device is also available in Arabic and those eligible can receive a subsidy from National Insurance, the Welfare Ministry and HMOs.

"We live in a time of uncertainty, and yet OrCam understands that the challenges of its users have not ceased during the epidemic. On the contrary, they have only intensified," said Prof. Amnon Shashua, co-founder and co-chair of Orcam. "We are proud of the role that our technologies play in assisting users during this period, and in providing the independence that they will provide in the future as well."