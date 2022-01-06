The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
OrCam MyEye PRO receives CES innovation award

The OrCam MyEye PRO device won the CES award in the accessibility and health and wellness categories.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 22:10
OrCam MyEye PRO (photo credit: ORCAM)
OrCam MyEye PRO
(photo credit: ORCAM)
The OrCam MyEye PRO beat out over 1,800 products to receive the innovation honoree award at the CES trade show held in the past week in Nevada.
The device changes the lives of blind and visually impaired by reading out printed text and digital screens, recognizing faces and identifying products, documents and colors, among other abilities.
The device won the award in the accessibility and health and wellness categories.
"The interactive smart reading capability allows users an experience tailored specifically for them," wrote the judges.
The newest version of the OrCam MyEye PRO includes new features that allow users to control the device with voice commands and a smart reading feature that helps users retrieve only relevant information.
A visually-impaired OrCam user demonstrates using the technology to vote (credit: ORCAM PR)A visually-impaired OrCam user demonstrates using the technology to vote (credit: ORCAM PR)
The device is also available in Arabic and those eligible can receive a subsidy from National Insurance, the Welfare Ministry and HMOs.
"We live in a time of uncertainty, and yet OrCam understands that the challenges of its users have not ceased during the epidemic. On the contrary, they have only intensified," said Prof. Amnon Shashua, co-founder and co-chair of Orcam. "We are proud of the role that our technologies play in assisting users during this period, and in providing the independence that they will provide in the future as well."
"Our artificial intelligence technologies provide quality of life and independence to many people around the world. I am happy and thankful for the great appreciation that our technology receives at the CES - the largest and most important technology fair in the world," added Rani Hagag, CEO at OrCam. "These days, OrCam is in full swing and is facing the launch of other innovative developments. As part of this, we are growing and recruiting a variety of talents for OrCam's excellent team which will be a significant force in a society that is changing the reality for many people around the world."


Tags technology disability blind
