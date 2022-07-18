The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bahrain ambassador visits Bnai Zion Medical Center for new collaboration

Medical centers around Bahrain are collaborating with Bnai Zion Medical Center in various medical fields.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2022 10:28
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel, H.E. Khaled al-Jalahma visits Bnai Zion Medical Center. (photo credit: BNAI ZION)
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel, H.E. Khaled al-Jalahma visits Bnai Zion Medical Center.
(photo credit: BNAI ZION)

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel Khaled al-Jalahma met with Bnai Zion Medical Center's CEO Dr. Ohad Hochman on Monday as part of a collaboration between medical centers in Bahrain and Bnai Zion.

Al-Jalahma was visiting the medical center as part of its 100th-anniversary celebrations that were being held by Bnai Zion's Friends Association.

During his meeting with Hochman, which was initiated by Executive Director of the Friends' Association Tom Alexandron, the two discussed various ways the collaboration could be expanded like mutual delegations, conferences and knowledge exchange.

Touring the medical center

Throughout his visit, al-Jalahman was taken on a tour of the facilities together with his wife Nof. The two were shown the protected new emergency department which is set to open soon, the innovative robot pharmacy and the Kinneret research data cloud that collects information from Israeli governmental hospitals.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel, H.E. Khaled al-Jalahma visits Bnai Zion Medical Center. (credit: BNAI ZION) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel, H.E. Khaled al-Jalahma visits Bnai Zion Medical Center. (credit: BNAI ZION)

Hochman expressed appreciation for the visit and hope for the future of the collaboration. Al-Jalahma, in turn, invited Hochman to visit Bahrain in order to further promote the collaboration.



