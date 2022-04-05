The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Bnai Zion hospital ranks No. 1 in pediatric patient satisfaction

“We work very hard to teach our personnel to always put the patient at the center,” said Bnai Zion CEO Ohad Hochman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 10:14
Medical staff at the Bnai Zion Medical Center. (photo credit: Courtesy Bnai Zion Medical Center)
Medical staff at the Bnai Zion Medical Center.
(photo credit: Courtesy Bnai Zion Medical Center)

Haifa’s Bnai Zion Medical Center ranked No. 1 in pediatric patient satisfaction in the Emergency Medicine Department out of all other government hospitals, a survey published last month by the Health Ministry showed.

The hospital received a satisfaction score of 93% - one percentage point above Samson Assuta Ashdod University Medical Center and otherwise seven percentage points above its closest competitor. 

“We work very hard to teach our personnel to always put the patient at the center,” said Bnai Zion CEO Ohad Hochman. “It is in our culture that the patient is the most important thing we have in the hospital and the whole environment is structured around serving the patients. We pay a lot of attention to this matter - from me, to the rest of the management and all the medical and non-medical staff in the hospital.”

is Ohad Hochman, CEO, Bnai Zion Medical Center. (credit: Courtesy Bnai Zion Medical Center) is Ohad Hochman, CEO, Bnai Zion Medical Center. (credit: Courtesy Bnai Zion Medical Center)

Bnai Zion also ranked high in adult overall satisfaction (79.4%) and in overall satisfaction (82%).

The survey was conducted by the Health Ministry between May and November 2021 to gauge how Israelis feel about their emergency room care. Such surveys have been conducted once a year every two years since 2015. 

The survey is conducted among patients who have visited EDs and then been discharged or moved to other units, and includes people who have received almost all types of urgent medical care, the Health Ministry said. 

Some 8,000 people were surveyed at 29 general hospitals across the country. Patients were given a survey in their preferred language and respondents were interviewed within two weeks of their discharge. 

The questionnaire included more than 40 points of evaluation from wait times to environmental conditions. 

Bnai Zion is the first hospital established in Haifa. It was built 100 years ago in 1922.

Hochman said that the facility has “a lot of special things that make our hospital unique,” including that it was the first medical center in Israel to conduct laparoscopic operations. Today, most of the hospital’s operations are done through the laparoscope, meaning they are less invasive and patients have shorter recovery times. 

The hospital also allows any patient interested in receiving alternative medicine alongside traditional Western treatments to get them. It has one of the country’s largest food allergy clinics and a noteworthy rehabilitation facility. 

Hochman said that the hospital just opened new delivery rooms, which was donated by George And Irina Schaeffer, and is completing work on a revamped ED, which is slated to open in the coming months.

This article was written in cooperation with Bnai Zion.



Tags health israeli medical technology israeli hospitals
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by