Bnai Zion hospital ranks No. 1 in pediatric patient satisfaction

Haifa’s Bnai Zion Medical Center ranked No. 1 in pediatric patient satisfaction in the Emergency Medicine Department out of all other government hospitals, a survey published last month by the Health Ministry showed.

The hospital received a satisfaction score of 93% - one percentage point above Samson Assuta Ashdod University Medical Center and otherwise seven percentage points above its closest competitor.

“We work very hard to teach our personnel to always put the patient at the center,” said Bnai Zion CEO Ohad Hochman. “It is in our culture that the patient is the most important thing we have in the hospital and the whole environment is structured around serving the patients. We pay a lot of attention to this matter - from me, to the rest of the management and all the medical and non-medical staff in the hospital.”

Ohad Hochman, CEO, Bnai Zion Medical Center.

Bnai Zion also ranked high in adult overall satisfaction (79.4%) and in overall satisfaction (82%).

The survey was conducted by the Health Ministry between May and November 2021 to gauge how Israelis feel about their emergency room care. Such surveys have been conducted once a year every two years since 2015.

The survey is conducted among patients who have visited EDs and then been discharged or moved to other units, and includes people who have received almost all types of urgent medical care, the Health Ministry said.

Some 8,000 people were surveyed at 29 general hospitals across the country. Patients were given a survey in their preferred language and respondents were interviewed within two weeks of their discharge.

The questionnaire included more than 40 points of evaluation from wait times to environmental conditions.

Bnai Zion is the first hospital established in Haifa. It was built 100 years ago in 1922.

Hochman said that the facility has “a lot of special things that make our hospital unique,” including that it was the first medical center in Israel to conduct laparoscopic operations. Today, most of the hospital’s operations are done through the laparoscope, meaning they are less invasive and patients have shorter recovery times.

The hospital also allows any patient interested in receiving alternative medicine alongside traditional Western treatments to get them. It has one of the country’s largest food allergy clinics and a noteworthy rehabilitation facility.

Hochman said that the hospital just opened new delivery rooms, which was donated by George And Irina Schaeffer, and is completing work on a revamped ED, which is slated to open in the coming months.

