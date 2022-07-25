El Al to put Boeing 777s back in service to keep up with demand

El Al announced on Sunday that it would be returning its Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to active use after not using the line since COVID-19 began.

"Due to the high demand for flights in the summer and for the holidays, we are returning some of the 777 aircraft to our fleet," El Al wrote on Twitter.

"In the first stage, they will reinforce the flights to Bangkok, Phuket, Dubai, Athens and other popular destinations in the season. We are excited to host you on our coming flights."

El Al's Boeing 777s

El Al has six 777s that have not been used since March 2020. The airline did not specify whether all six aircraft would be returned to duty.

The first Boeing 777 flight since the beginning of the pandemic took place over the weekend and flew to Paris.

"The return of the 777 aircraft is really good news, and it will allow us to offer our customers additional flights to diverse destinations in comfort and safety." El Al spokesperson

Difficulties in relaunching the travel industry

El Al was facing many problems with its flights until a couple of weeks ago due to disagreements with the pilots, however, a deal was signed which raised the conditions for the pilots, and they are expected to go back to working normally.

Ben Gurion Airport has also been experiencing difficulties as it is suffering from a shortage in manpower and cannot keep up with the vast number of people flying this year. Passengers report standing in queues for hours and many are losing their baggage. The Airport's data shows that there has been a 151% rise in passengers flying on El Al alone in the last year.