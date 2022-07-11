The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Early check-in for flights to be provided to northern Israeli citizens

Israeli citizens in the north will be able to check in for their flight the day before and show up on the day of and head straight for security.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2022 07:41
Travelers stand in line to check-in at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 14, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travelers stand in line to check-in at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 14, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Passengers from the north will be provided with an early check-in service at Haifa Airport the day before their flight beginning next week in an attempt to decongest Ben Gurion airport, the Airports Authority announced on Monday.

The service will initially only be provided to Israeli citizens on El Al flights to New York, Newark, Toronto, Bangkok, Phuket, Johannesburg, London Heathrow and Paris.

One member of the family will be able to take all the luggage to Haifa Airport and will have to provide all the passengers' passports. Check-in will be completed, and the luggage will be sent onwards, and the passengers will be able to arrive two hours before the flight the next day and head straight for security and Duty-Free.

The service will operate on Sunday-Thursday between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m..

If the system is proven to be successful, the option to expand it for further locations will be examined.

Passengers wait to check in at Ben Gurion airport (credit: ALDEN TABAC) Passengers wait to check in at Ben Gurion airport (credit: ALDEN TABAC)

"The new service starting next week will provide relief in the queues, quicken the check-in process and make it more efficient and make the flying experience more comfortable," said Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli.

"The new service starting next week will provide relief in the queues, quicken the check-in process and make it more efficient and make the flying experience more comfortable."

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli

"We find ourselves in a time of great human resources crisis that has resulted from the paid leave that was in Israel, but now we are turning every stone to find more and more solutions that will provide relief and give the public a nicer and safer flight."

Airport crisis

Ben Gurion Airport has been experiencing a crisis over the last few months as the skies fully opened after being closed during the height of COVID-19. Due to a shortage in manpower, the queues have lasted hours and the check-in process has been chaotic and inefficient to the point that passengers have been asked to arrive four hours before the flights instead of the regular two-and-a-half.

Ben Gurion is not the only airport to experience such a crisis though. Many airports around the world are reporting similar issues with some canceling flights because they are unable to handle all the passengers.



Tags Ben-Gurion Airport El Al north flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by