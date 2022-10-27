The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
You won't believe what this new WhatsApp feature can do

Android users enjoy: A new WhatsApp feature has been developed with which you can design an avatar in your own image or according to your specifications.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 18:51
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Already exhausted the emojis in WhatsApp? Tired of the stickers? Get a new way to spice up the conversation: an avatar you design that looks like you that can be sent as a sticker. 

With it, you can play around and send stickers in a conversation, or even set it as a profile picture.

With the beta update of WhatsApp for Android, those who have already installed the beta version can set their own avatar.

You choose the color of the eyes, hair and even the clothes. The app will automatically create a new sticker pack with the designed character, which you can share as a sticker in messages. Also, the character can be set as the profile picture.

To check if you can create an avatar, open the WhatsApp settings and see if there's an option for an avatar. If unavailable now, in the coming weeks WhatsApp will require you to update to the beta software and then you can create any character.



