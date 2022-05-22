WhatsApp to stop supporting old iPhone OS - time to upgrade

Apple users received a notification that they must update their iOS by October 24, 2022 if they want to continue using WhatsApp, the popular text messaging application, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

According to the report, the company will stop its support for iOS 11 or older – meaning that it will no longer support the iPhone 5 that came out in 2012 or any of its predecessors.

If you have a more recent iPhone such as the iPhone 6 or 6S with iOS 10 or 11, you should nevertheless update your iOS if you wish to continue using WhatsApp.

"We, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them," WhatsApp's official support page said. "These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp."

They also said, "Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates."