Israel and Morocco: Making connections with tourism

The city of Eilat loomed large in several sessions held at the Jerusalem Post Global Investment Forum in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday.

First, Deputy Mayor Matan Be’eri, whose family hails from Morocco, introduced the charms of Israel’s fifth-largest city to conference attendees as the leading tourist city in Israel. Be’eri recounted the city’s advantages, including its shared borders with Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the coral reef, the Red Mountains, cycling routes, the warm and sunny climate and the many music festivals held in the city.

He also emphasized the fact that Eilat is considered to be the most liberal tourist city in the Middle East. Be’eri outlined goals for the city in aviation, tourism, medicine and innovation and invited conference participants to create collaborations between investors and countries to realize the vision and make history together.

Ties through tourism

Next, Be’eri participated in a tourism panel with Jalil Benabbès-Taarji, former president of the Moroccan National Association of Investors in Tourism. The panel was moderated by Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of Jpost.com.

Be’eri and Benabbès-Taarji each shared the respective features of Eilat and Morocco. Benabbès-Taarji mentioned Morocco’s proximity to Europe, its culture and values, and the warm hospitality of the Moroccan people.

Panel with Deputy Eilat Mayor Matan Be’eri at the 2022 Morocco Global Investment Forum. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Eilat's attractions

Be’eri cited Eilat’s attractions, including the Red Sea, diving sites, luxury hotels, the shared borders with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan and the appeal of the desert.

During the panel, Be’eri explained to panel members how the city of Eilat offers foreign investors an array of economic and logistical benefits. He invited them to take part in changing the face of Eilat and improving the city’s tourism product in the spirit of the Abraham Agreements, including the development of medical tourism, building a “World City” center similar to Dubai, and a conference and event center.

Be’eri promoted the new international airport near Timna and stated that it can be a gateway to the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, both for mass transportation and for transporting goods from around the world through Eilat.