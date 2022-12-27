The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel completes project to pump desalinated water into Lake Kinneret

The project, one of the most significant infrastructure projects in recent years, will maintain the level of Lake Kinneret even in years when the natural rainfall is lower than average.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 18:48

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2022 18:49
Water flowing from the carrier to Nahal Zalmon, on its way to fill Lake Kinneret (photo credit: MEKOROT)
Water flowing from the carrier to Nahal Zalmon, on its way to fill Lake Kinneret
(photo credit: MEKOROT)

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, and the Water Authority, yesterday launched the largest water infrastructure project of its kind in northern Israel, which includes a new water transmission system that will pump desalinated seawater from the Mediterranean Sea to Lake Kinneret.

The NIS 1 billion project, one of the most significant infrastructure projects in recent years, will maintain the level of Lake Kinneret even in years when the natural rainfall is lower than average.

The concept of pumping desalinated seawater northwards, in the opposite direction of the national water carrier’s route, came about following a series of drought years (2013-2018) in which the amount of precipitation was lower than average, and the level of Lake Kinneret declined steadily until it reached the “black line,” the threshold from which water was no longer pumped.

How is water pumped into Lake Kinneret?

Mekorot, together with the Water Authority, led a project that would meet several challenges – the first being the ability to maintain the level of the Kinneret, a natural water source that also serves as a national water reservoir for emergencies, as well as a source of water supply throughout the year for various economic needs, including agriculture.

THE KINNERET, Israel’s sole natural drinking water source (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)THE KINNERET, Israel’s sole natural drinking water source (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The second challenge was geopolitical: Even during years of drought, Israel continued to supply water from the Kinneret to the Kingdom of Jordan, under the peace agreements signed between the two countries. Recently, the water supply to the Kingdom of Jordan doubled to 100 million cubic meters per year, highlighting the need to maintain the level of Lake Kinneret in routine and emergency situations.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mekorot Yitzhak Aharonovich said, “This is a historic project that will be recorded in the annals of the Israeli water sector.” Mekorot CEO Amit Lang added that “Mekorot, together with Mekorot Shacham, have once again proven that they can initiate, plan and execute innovative and groundbreaking solutions, and there is no task that cannot be performed.”



