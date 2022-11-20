Mekorot CEO promotes water solutions at Global Investment Forum

Amit Lang, CEO of Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, outlined the company’s comprehensive water strategy at the Jerusalem Post Global Investment Forum in Marrakech, Morocco on Thursday, sponsored by the Jerusalem Post Group and its media partners, Global Media Holdings in Morocco and the Khaleej Times in the United Arab Emirates.

The company, which is wholly owned by the Israeli government, supplies water to almost 70% of the country’s population and to the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, the Palestinian Authority and the Kingdom of Jordan. Today, the company manages four different water systems in real-time, with less than 3% water loss, which is considered excellent.

"Mekorot’s innovation and management of its water resources have enabled it to provide Israel with a sufficient supply of water" Amit Lang, CEO Mekorot

Innovation ensuring Israel's water supply

Lang noted that Mekorot, in addition to being a water supply company, is also a holding group that owns two subsidiaries and seven start-ups, with varying percentages of ownership. He added that the company’s expertise in a wide range of disciplines, including big data, optical fiber, cybersecurity, and the circular economy has enabled it to provide integrated water solutions.

He said that while climate change and water shortages have plagued the United States and Europe, Mekorot’s innovation and management of its water resources have enabled it to provide Israel with a sufficient supply of water.

Mekorot’s capabilities, said Lang, have enabled it to become a leading player in the local and global water industry. “We are operating in the international arena in many areas,” he said, “creating master plans, consulting on desalination and wastewater treatment, groundwater hydrology, deep drilling, water supply and non-revenue water reduction.”

In 2022, Mekorot has been active in Bahrain, India, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Mexico, Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

The 2022 Global Investment Forum in Morocco. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Cooperation between Israel and Morocco

Lang concluded his remarks and announced that the company would be signing a memorandum of understanding with ONEE, Morocco’s national office of electricity and drinking water, for international cooperation between the two companies.

“Mekorot has animated the unique Israeli spirit,” said Lang. It is daring, sophisticated and innovative, facing the complex challenges of the Israeli water economy.”

Following Lang’s presentation, Abderrahim El Hafidi, Director General of ONEE, presented Morocco’s plans for introducing innovative technology to preserve water resources and energy, including water desalination and the use of hydrogen and renewable energy.