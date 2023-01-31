The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Golbary Sacara launches recruitment campaign

Golbary Sacara Group is owned by David, Moshe and Yaakov Golbary. The group employs about 1,000 people in its Golbary chain, which has 87 branches, and in the Sacara chain, which has 58 branches.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 23:52
A GOLBARY fashion store. (photo credit: ASSAF LEVY)
A GOLBARY fashion store.
(photo credit: ASSAF LEVY)

This week, Golbary Sacara Group will launch a massive nationwide recruitment campaign for about 200 new employees to join the Golbary fashion chain and the Sacara cosmetics chain.

The recruitment is a result of 2023’s ongoing expansion and opening of new branches, which include positions in the group’s headquarters and in management and work teams in the company’s logistics center, sellers, branch managers and regional managers.

For the campaign, the group will publish advertisements with an estimated budget of about NIS 250,000. The campaign will include digital advertising on websites and at sales points throughout the country.

NIS 250,000 advertising budget throughout Israel

“Sacara and Golbary are continuing to grow and are offering a variety of interesting jobs to talented employees who are looking for their next challenge and to grow in the retail sector.”

Moshe Golbary

“Sacara and Golbary are continuing to grow and are offering a variety of interesting jobs to talented employees who are looking for their next challenge and to grow in the retail sector,” According to Moshe Golbary, CEO of the group.

“We’re looking at what is happening in the labor market and the layoffs in various areas of the economy and are happy that we have the opportunity to recruit and allow workers into significant areas such as fashion, skin care, cosmetics and retail, fascinating areas that allow employees to develop, and to know that we are investing knowledge and time in their training so they can be the best in the field.”

Sacara. (credit: KEITH GLASSMAN) Sacara. (credit: KEITH GLASSMAN)

