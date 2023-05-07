Redefine Meat products hit Shufersal store shelves

In exciting news for Israel's food tech industry, Redefine Meat has launched its alternative meat products in 300 Shufersal branches across the country.

The Israeli food tech company has enjoyed significant growth over the past year and is now expanding its reach to millions of new consumers through this collaboration with the largest retail chain in Israel.

The new range of Redefine Meat products includes shredded meat in pulled beef style, ground meat, Merguez sausage, lamb style kebab, and a premium burger. These meat alternatives do not contain animal components, making them a sustainable and ethical choice for consumers who wish to reduce their meat consumption without compromising on taste or nutritional value.

Eshchar Ben-Shetrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat, emphasized the company's commitment to transforming the global meat market.

"Redefine Meat sees itself as a meat company that will have a significant impact on the global meat market, and on the way we consume meat. We have proven that to reduce animal meat there is no need to compromise, and in the last year we have experienced significant growth accompanied by a demand for new meat from an expanding customer circle of chefs, restaurants, butchers and consumers across the country,” he said. “The partnership with Shufersal chain is strategic and will make our products accessible to anyone who wishes to enjoy a diverse and high-quality meat experience, without harming the environment or animals."

View of shufersal deal branch Big Shopping Center in Karmiel, Northern Israel, on November 10, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

New meat substitute, same meat taste and texture

The global meat substitute market is projected to reach $11 billion by 2030. The alternative meat market is being driven by a growing awareness of the negative environmental impacts of conventional animal agriculture, as well as concerns over animal welfare and the health risks associated with consuming red and processed meat. Many consumers are also attracted to alternative meat products because they offer a similar taste and texture to traditional meat, but without the ethical and environmental concerns.

Shufersal’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Trade and Marketing Department, Nir Matosevich, highlighted the growing demand for plant-based products and the importance of responding to changes in consumer preferences.

“Today, the meat substitutes market is at the forefront of food innovation in the world. Shufersal provides a response to changes in consumption habits and consumer preferences, including an increase in demand for plant-based products. We are happy to make available to our customers the variety of Redefine Meat products in the chain's branches all over the country, intended for anyone who wants to reduce meat consumption,” he said.