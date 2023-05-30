Wolt expands service to Israel's Galilee region

Food delivery app Wolt on Tuesday is expanding its service in Israel even further, now including communities in the North.

The new expansion will see it provide service to a number of areas, ranging from cities and towns to kibbutzes or even tourist sites.

However, this northward expansion will also put an emphasis on local cuisine throughout the Galilee region, as well as providing service to tourists vacationing in the North.

Where will Wolt reach in northern Israel?

Wolt's new expansion in the North has been classified into two regions, the first being the Metula-Kiryat Shmona area and the second being the Safed-Rosh Pina-Hazor Haglilit area.

The localities in these regions include, but are not limited to:

A Wolt courier scooting toward a hungry Haifa resident. (credit: Wolt Israel PR)

Kiryat Shmona

Metula

Dafna

Kfar Blum

Sde Nehemiah

Neot Mordechai

Safed

Rosh Pina

Amiad

Meron

Kfar Giladi

Amir

Beit Hillel

Wolt's northward expansion comes four years after the food delivery empire first arrived in Israel, launching operations in Tel Aviv in 2018 and then expanding into the Jerusalem area in 2021.

Its new expansion also follows a recent expansion in the Petah Tikva and Netanya areas back in April.

For many residents of the periphery, the food delivery service's arrival is seen as a blessing.

"Wolt's arrival in Kiryat Shmona and the nearby towns is major news for residents and local businesses here," Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avihai Stern said in a statement.

"We're happy to welcome any company that sees Kiryat Shmona as an opportunity, especially a company like Wolt, which will help improve our residents' everyday lives. I believe Wolt will help with the city's economy and make our diverse restaurants and quality businesses accessible to people both in the city and outside it."

"The residents of Israel's North deserve to enjoy excellent service and the instant delivery revolution we're leading – something Israelis across the country are already enjoying," Wolt Israel CEO Lior Eshkol said.

"After four and a half years of activity in Israel, we are now looking forward to reaching into Kiryat Shmona, Safed, Rosh Pina and the other towns in the area. We're all excited and ready to provide service to local residents and businesses."