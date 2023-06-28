The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Icelandair announces new flights from Israel to capital Reykjavik

The new route is enjoying high demand from Israeli tourists wanting to visit Iceland, and for connecting flights between Tel Aviv and North America.

By GLOBES/TNS
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 09:09
An Icelandair Boeing 757-300, in 100 Years of Independence livery, is approaching JFK Airport (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
An Icelandair Boeing 757-300, in 100 Years of Independence livery, is approaching JFK Airport
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Icelandic flag carrier Icelandair has launched new flights from Tel Aviv to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, it announced Tuesday. 

The new seasonal service is operating with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until 29 October 2023.

The estimated flight time from Israel to Iceland is seven hours.

The new route is enjoying high demand from Israeli tourists wanting to visit Iceland, and for connecting flights between Tel Aviv and North America.

Icelandair CEO: Israelis showing interest in visiting Iceland

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said, "Tel Aviv fits well into our route network.

File photo of an EL AL Boeing 777 aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)File photo of an EL AL Boeing 777 aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

"In recent years, tourists from the region have shown great interest in visiting Iceland, and this new route will open new opportunities for Icelandic tourism. Furthermore, there is significant demand for flights between Tel Aviv and North America."



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by