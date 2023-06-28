Icelandair announces new flights from Israel to capital Reykjavik

Icelandic flag carrier Icelandair has launched new flights from Tel Aviv to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, it announced Tuesday.

The new seasonal service is operating with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until 29 October 2023.

The estimated flight time from Israel to Iceland is seven hours.

The new route is enjoying high demand from Israeli tourists wanting to visit Iceland, and for connecting flights between Tel Aviv and North America.

Icelandair CEO: Israelis showing interest in visiting Iceland

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said, "Tel Aviv fits well into our route network.

File photo of an EL AL Boeing 777 aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

"In recent years, tourists from the region have shown great interest in visiting Iceland, and this new route will open new opportunities for Icelandic tourism. Furthermore, there is significant demand for flights between Tel Aviv and North America."