The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Nitrofix raises $3.1m. for emissions-free ammonia production

By using water and air as primary sources, the process significantly reduces carbon emissions, making it a viable and cost-competitive option.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JULY 20, 2023 15:31
A render of Nitrofix's planned ammonia generator (photo credit: Nitrofix)
A render of Nitrofix's planned ammonia generator
(photo credit: Nitrofix)

Nitrofix, a company specializing in zero-emission ammonia production, has raised $3.1 million in seed financing, which it will use to expedite the development of green ammonia using a novel electrochemical process that relies solely on water and air. If that development is successful, the technology holds promise for the agriculture, hydrogen, and maritime fuel markets, offering a more sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to ammonia production.

Ammonia plays a critical role in various industries, supporting over 50% of global food production and serving as a vital component in maritime fuel, hydrogen as an energy carrier, cooling, and polymers. However, traditional ammonia production methods generate significant carbon emissions, with 2.5 tons of CO2 produced for every ton of ammonia.

Current alternatives, however, are projected to be more costly, which limits their potential implementation.

Nitrofix fixes the problem

In order to address that problem, Nitrofix's technology utilizes a cost-effective and zero-emission electrochemical method for ammonia production. The company's approach employs a low-cost and selective catalyst, enabling the reaction to occur at low voltage and with minimal power consumption. By using water and air as primary sources, the process significantly reduces carbon emissions, making it a viable and cost-competitive option.

The unrecognized villages around Ramat Hovav which suffer from a high level of air pollution from nearby evaporation ponds of the chemicals and the IEC power plant. December 28, 2017 (credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90) The unrecognized villages around Ramat Hovav which suffer from a high level of air pollution from nearby evaporation ponds of the chemicals and the IEC power plant. December 28, 2017 (credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)

Considering a projected threefold increase in ammonia demand by 2050, Nitrofix's eco-friendly approach has the potential to drive more sustainable practices across industries like food production, air conditioning, and maritime fuel transportation.

“Nitrofix’s approach to green ammonia production is changing how the agriculture, shipping, and polymers industries can track toward carbon-neutral outputs to reach their global decarbonization goals by 2050,” said Daniel Goldman, co-founder and Managing Partner of Clean Energy Ventures. “Out of the many green ammonia companies we assessed, Nitrofix was the only company to disrupt the conventional fossil energy and carbon-intensive Haber-Bosch approach and create an economic path to decarbonizing a global industry.”

With the recent funding, Nitrofix plans to further develop its technology and expand its team to meet the rising demand for clean ammonia solutions across the energy, fertilizer, and freight sectors. The company aims to contribute to a more sustainable future where critical industries can reduce their carbon footprint and work towards a greener planet.

“As we venture into the next phase of our company’s growth, we are honored to have the support of like-minded investors around the globe with the expertise to commercialize climate technologies at scale,” said Nitrofix CEO and co-founder Ophira Melamed. “Our goal is to accelerate the production of sustainable green ammonia at cost parity to meet the increasing demand for this essential compound.”



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by