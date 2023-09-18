Turkey wants a Tesla factory, Erdogan tells Elon Musk

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build a Tesla factory in Turkey, the country's communications directorate said on Monday.

It cited Musk as saying that many Turkish suppliers are already working with Tesla and that Turkey was among the most important candidates for its next factory.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, at the Turkish House in New York. President Erdogan told Musk about Turkey's breakthroughs in technology, the Digital Turkey Vision and the National Artificial Intelligence… pic.twitter.com/rfz6SJNI48 — Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) September 17, 2023

Erdogan, Musk meet ahead of UN General Assembly

Erdogan and Musk were speaking during a meeting at Turkish House, a skyscraper near the United Nations in New York, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Erdogan is in the US to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. A view of a Tesla sign at its factory in Shanghai, China June 12, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG/FILE PHOTO)

Erdogan also said during the meeting that Turkey was open to cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, the satellite internet venture of Musk's SpaceX, the communications directorate said.

It cited Musk as saying SpaceX wished to work with Turkish authorities to obtain the necessary license to offer Starlink satellite services in Turkey.

It also said Erdogan invited Musk to attend the Turkish aerospace and technology festival Teknofest in Izmir at the end of September and cited Musk as saying he would gladly attend.

Musk set to meet Netanyahu

Musk is also set to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday. Musk posted on social media platform X that their talks would focus on artificial intelligence technology.