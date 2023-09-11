ADL snubs Musk’s new approach to combating antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League, which is currently facing a lawsuit by Elon Musk, praised X’s, formerly Twitter, new blog post outlining how the site will combat antisemitism but stated that X’s “actions will speak louder than words”, in a post on X made on September 11.

The X post read “We appreciate @X’s new blog post outlining its stated approach to combating antisemitism and other forms of hate on the platform. The words are good but, ultimately, actions speak louder than words.

ADL will continue our work of monitoring both hateful actors on the platform and X's enforcement of its own policies, just as we do with other major social media platforms. We will credit them if we see that they get it right and we will reserve the right to hold them accountable if they get it wrong. As we have said repeatedly, we remain committed to doing what we can to help X be a healthier and safer platform for all of its users.”

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, looks on as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

X’s blog post on combating hate

In a blog post made on September 8, the X Safety team wrote “Our teams at X constantly listen to feedback from users and maintain continuous dialogue with outside organizations to ensure our policies and enforcement balance free expression with platform safety. We firmly believe these two values can coexist, and we work tirelessly to achieve that goal.

“As part of this, we are committed to combating hatred, prejudice, and intolerance – particularly when they are directed at marginalized and persecuted groups. That means taking proportionate action on content that violates our Rules. And today we wanted to share the real progress we’re making in combating antisemitism on X.”

The post went on to highlight how X has updated their policies and procedures to better monitor the site for hateful content.