The director-general of Israel’s public general hospitals has warned the Health Ministry in a letter that they are submerged in a “severe budget crisis and forced to cut their services.”

Late Monday night, they demanded an urgent meeting with Health Minister Moshe Arbel and his director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov to discuss the situation.

“The hospital corporations will become bankrupt organizations, resulting in layoffs in staff, longer queues for treatment, which are already long., and a reduction in the quality of services,” they wrote.

As it is, the public hospitals are already overwhelmed by a shortage of doctors and nurses and widespread talk among many hundreds – even thousands – of physicians that they are seriously considering “relocation” abroad due to the government’s judicial overhaul plans.

One of the main reasons for the expected collapse of the system, they said, was the weakening of the shekel versus the dollar, as most purchases in hospitals such as equipment, medications, and more are made in foreign currency.

DOCTORS ON their way into an emergency room: A growing shortage of doctors threatens to become a major problem in the Jewish state. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Hospital expenses and deficits

This leads to increased costs of tens of millions of shekels in hospital expenses and deficits in the amount of tens to hundreds of millions of shekels.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the directors – who worry most about public hospitals in the north and south, pleaded with Arbel and Bar Siman Tov two months ago for a meeting, but they were “ignored.”