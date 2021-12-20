The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation

Bee-io’s cultivated honey is pure, baby-safe, and 100% bee-free

The company has announced that industrial-scale production of their product will begin by March 2022.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 16:01

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2021 16:22
Photo of Ofir Dvash CEO of Bee-io (photo credit: DORON LETZTER)
Photo of Ofir Dvash CEO of Bee-io
(photo credit: DORON LETZTER)
Israeli FoodTech company Bee-io Honey has begun scaling up development of its cultured honey production system, which aims to produce hundreds of kilograms of honey per week – without the involvement of bees. Bee-io Honey announced that they’ll be able to start producing their cultured honey on an industrial scale by March 2022.
Bee-io is developing its cultured honey, under laboratory conditions, using natural nectar derived from plants. “It’s all based on plants – we’re able to produce high volumes of nectar from different kinds of plants,” said Ofir Dvash, CEO at Bee-io. He explained that, due to the company’s secret nectar production technique, it is able to produce a wide, exhaustive range of honey varieties and strains, each with up to 100% of its nectar derived from a single type of plant.
“We will be able to produce products that are very limited in nature,” elaborated Dvash, whose last name is Hebrew for honey. “You’ve probably never tasted coffee honey, or manuka honey, which is very expensive.” In nature, he explained, it’s almost impossible to produce honey that uses pollen from one type of flower.
“Even when we go to the supermarket and we buy eucalyptus honey, it’s not 100% eucalyptus honey: it’s maybe 20% or 30% eucalyptus flowers, and maybe wildflowers, citrus flowers – but it’s not 100%,” he said. “We’re the first in the world to be able to produce cultivated honey which is 100% mono-floral.”
A crucial part of the technology is the development of an artificial bee stomach: “We mimic the biological process that occurs in a honeybee’s stomach; we’re mimicking the enzymes themselves in the laboratory,” Dvash said.
Honey (credit: FLICKR) Honey (credit: FLICKR)
“We are keeping the same qualities that natural honey has: Natural honey is antibacterial, and our honey is the same,” he said. “It has different vitamins, antioxidants, calcium, and many more materials that regular, natural honey has – but we’re lacking the bad materials that are very common in natural honey,” like chemicals and toxins. Because of its toxin-free composition, Bee-io’s honey will be completely safe for consumption by babies.
Expert beekeeper and activist Yossi Aud says that the current relationship between humanity and bees is a fragile one: “The history of the relationship between people and bees began as a relationship of worship; it then became focused on the medical qualities; and most recently, it has been focused on using their honey as a sweetener.”
Aud said that a solution for humanity’s desire for honey must be found in order to preserve the honeybee’s longevity. “The need to maximize the [honey] yield from the bees has therefore grown, and that has caused bees to disappear from the planet.” he said, offering his congratulations at the development of a bee-free honey.
Bee-io Honey boasts production on demand regardless of seasons, flowering and climate change, as well as the prevention of harm to bees, and cessation of their exploitation.


Tags Bees honey israeli innovation innovation food industry
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by