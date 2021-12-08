The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Asian honey bees 'scream' when attacked by hornets

When hornets attack their hives, Asian honey bees produce special warning sounds that sound like screams.

By DR. YONAT ESHCHAR/DAVIDSON INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE EDUCATION
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 18:33
Asian honey bees in Japan (photo credit: feathercollector/Shutterstock)
Asian honey bees in Japan
(photo credit: feathercollector/Shutterstock)
Dr. Heather Mattila has been researching honey bees for more than twenty years. However, only when she arrived in Vietnam did she first hear the bees screaming. These were loud, sharp sounds, which were produced not by the mouths of the bees but by their bodies and wings: they pressed their torso onto the wall of the hive, lifted their abdomen in the air and vibrated their wings at high speed, creating a loud buzzing sound and generating vibrations within the hive, which could be detected by the other bees.
The Asian honey bees (Apis cerana) have a very good reason for producing these sounds, in contrast to the European honey bees (Apis mellifera), the main species cultivated by beekeepers around the world, which have not been documented to exhibit such a behaviour. The Asian bees have true archenemies – large hornets, of the species Vespa soror - break into their hives, kill the worker bees and devour the eggs and larvae. Since these bees have been facing this threat for many generations, they have developed a number of ways to deal with it. Guard bees positioned at the entrance to the hive try to fend off the hornets and prevent them from enlarging the small opening and getting inside; if this attempt fails, worker bees come out of the hive and gather into a tight bee-ball, which surrounds each hornet, heating and suffocating it until it dies, quite often along with some of the bees that took part in the defense. 
A research paper published about a year ago, showed that bees take additional measures to deter the hornets from the beehives: they collect small balls of mammal and bird feces and stick these around the entrance to the hive. The odor appears to deter the hornets, as they visit the “decorated” hives less often.
Dr. Mattila, who led this study, noticed the special behavior of the bees while their hives were attacked by hornets: they were running around, buzzing and producing sharp scream-like sounds. “There is something very human and very familiar in these sounds”, said Dr. Mattila in an interview with the New York Times. To examine the sounds produced by the bees and to try to understand their meaning, she and her colleagues both recorded the sounds of the bees from inside their hives and filmed their actions from the outside. In a recently published research paper, they suggest that these “screams” serve as warning calls that recruit and mobilize the other bees to act against the invaders.
A call of duty
In order to check what causes bees to produce scream-like sounds, the researchers placed a paper soaked with the smell of the hornet species Vespa soror near the hive. These are giant and aggressive hornets that hunt in groups, and are capable of completely obliterating the hive they attack: they kill many of the adult bees, drive away the rest, take over the structure itself and seize the eggs and larvae to feed their offspring. 
The findings showed that, upon smelling the hornets, the bees increased the communication between them, and the hive became much noisier. It was not only the amount of buzzing, but also the type of buzzing in response to the hornet smell. In response to smell, the bees produced the sharp scream-like sounds that they hardly ever produced in any other situation. Recordings from outside and inside the hive revealed that when the bees outside began to “scream”, they were joined by the bees on the inside, spreading the sounds throughout the entire hive.
As a control, the researchers placed a paper soaked with the smell of a different hornet species, Vespa velutina, in the vicinity of the hive. These too are predaceous hornets, but they are smaller in size and attack individually rather than in groups. These hornets may attack individual bees, but do not pose a threat to the entire hive. Accordingly, the bees’ response to the presence of the smell was more limited: they increased the buzzing and calling, but this reaction was significantly less intense compared to their reaction to the smell of the giant hornets, V. soror.
The researchers hypothesize that the production of these sharp scream-like sounds developed as a method of defense against the hornets, which allows for quick recruitment of the worker bees to defend their hive. “This research shows how amazingly complex signals produced by Asian hive bees can be”, said Gard Otis, Dr. Mattila’s colleague. “We feel like we have only grazed the surface of understanding their communication. There’s a lot more to be learned”.


Tags weizmann institute science Bees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The secret of Zionism’s success, we did it ourselves - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Kenneth Bandler

IsraAID celebrates 20 years

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by