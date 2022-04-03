The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Government must mobilize against violence against children

Ronit Raphael established the Global Army against Child Abuse to raise awareness of the issue in Israel and around the world.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 12:54
Ronit Raphael, Julian Raphael-Leitersdorf and Sarah Raphael-Leitersdorf at The Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ronit Raphael, Julian Raphael-Leitersdorf and Sarah Raphael-Leitersdorf at The Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022.
Ronit Raphael, the internationally renowned businesswoman whose company has become a world leader in skincare, aesthetics and anti-aging treatments, was presented with the Jerusalem Post Award in absentia at the Jerusalem Post London Conference for her accomplishments in the fields of beauty, wellness and philanthropy.

Raphael’s interest in skincare came from her personal experience. At the age of 18, she underwent skincare treatment, which caused much physical and mental anguish until she discovered a medical solution to her difficulties. In retrospect, she said, the defective treatment was one of the defining events of her life that led to her dedication to the world of aesthetics, wellness and beauty treatments.

“My life’s mission,” said Raphael, “is to create advanced solutions and help millions of people worldwide feel and look better and strengthen self-confidence at any age.”

Raphael, who was unable to be present at the conference, issued prepared remarks on her social and philanthropic activities, which have been directed against the sexual abuse of children. For more than a decade, she has been active in combating the sexual abuse of children. Raphael established the Global Army against Child Abuse to raise awareness of the issue in Israel and around the world. More than 200 million children around the world under 18, said Raphael, are sexually abused. “This is an inconceivable and shocking figure.”

“I call on the Israeli government to be the first government to deal with rape and child abuse and treat the issue as a contagious and dangerous epidemic,” wrote Raphael.



