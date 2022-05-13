A kosher revolution in the medical cannabis arena

For the first time, a shemita certification has been granted to a company that grows and markets medical cannabis products.

The concept of shmita is introduced in the Torah, where we are told to let the land lie fallow every seventh year. There is both spiritual and agricultural value to this concept

The certificate was bestowed by Rabbai Efrati to Seach Medical Group, a pioneer of medical cannabis in Israel and around the world.

The Israeli medical cannabis market is considered one of the most advanced in the world and its value is over NIS 800 million a year. In Israel, there are more than 100,000 patients with valid medical cannabis licenses, that consume a massive amount of cannabis anually.

The kashrut certification for Seach Medical Group was first revealed in the company's report to the stock exchange.

"This exclusive approval was given following early preparations and adjustments made by the company since Elul 5741 (August 2021) in the growing facilities and growing processes," Seach Medical Group statement read.

"Receiving Rabbi Efrati's shemita approval will allow observant Jews to use our product during the sabbatical year, and will help the company expand to religious and ultra-Orthodox patients."