The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

A kosher revolution in the medical cannabis arena

In Israel, there are more than 100,000 patients with valid medical cannabis licenses, that consume a massive amount of cannabis every year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2022 05:41
Seach medical cannabis farm (photo credit: SEACH MEDICAL GROUP)
Seach medical cannabis farm
(photo credit: SEACH MEDICAL GROUP)

For the first time, a shemita certification has been granted to a company that grows and markets medical cannabis products. 

The concept of shmita is introduced in the Torah, where we are told to let the land lie fallow every seventh year. There is both spiritual and agricultural value to this concept

The certificate was bestowed by Rabbai Efrati to Seach Medical Group, a pioneer of medical cannabis in Israel and around the world.

The Israeli medical cannabis market is considered one of the most advanced in the world and its value is over NIS 800 million a year. In Israel, there are more than 100,000 patients with valid medical cannabis licenses, that consume a massive amount of cannabis anually.

The kashrut certification for Seach Medical Group was first revealed in the company's report to the stock exchange.

Shai Avraham Sarid at the Seach medical cannabis farm (credit: SEACH MEDICAL GROUP) Shai Avraham Sarid at the Seach medical cannabis farm (credit: SEACH MEDICAL GROUP)

"This exclusive approval was given following early preparations and adjustments made by the company since Elul 5741 (August 2021) in the growing facilities and growing processes," Seach Medical Group statement read.

"Receiving Rabbi Efrati's shemita approval will allow observant Jews to use our product during the sabbatical year, and will help the company expand to religious and ultra-Orthodox patients."



Tags kosher Cannabis Shmita
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by