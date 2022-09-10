The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Airovation and ASUS sign agreement to develop air purifier innovations

Airovation's technology prevents harmful CO2 emissions, as well as viruses and bacteria, using cloud processing while improving productivity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 05:37
Marat Maayan, Founder & CEO at Airovation Technologies and Joe Hsieh, COO and Senior Corporate Vice President at ASUS sign an MOU to expand air purification solutions in Taiwan and Greater China. (photo credit: NATI LEVI)
Marat Maayan, Founder & CEO at Airovation Technologies and Joe Hsieh, COO and Senior Corporate Vice President at ASUS sign an MOU to expand air purification solutions in Taiwan and Greater China.
(photo credit: NATI LEVI)

Israeli climate technology company Airovation Technologies and Taiwan-based computer hardware and consumer electronics company ASUSTek Computer Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the potential use of Airovation air purification in manufacturing in Taiwan and China this week.

Airovation's technology prevents harmful CO2 emissions while improving productivity, according to the company.

The company's products include the Air-O, which treats CO2, as well as viruses and bacteria using cloud processing, and the Airosphera, which uses sensors to measure and adjust indoor environmental conditions for babies' needs and treats the air accordingly.

The company's main innovation, developed over a decade at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is the in-situ generation of Superoxide Radical, the most powerful oxidizer known. The technology purifies indoor air by oxidizing microbes and other impurities and converting gases into clean air.

Airovation plans to use its Superoxide Radical technology to innovate in the carbon capture, utilization and storage industry, using the device to convert carbon dioxide into reusable minerals and materials.

Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (credit: studiovin/Shutterstock) Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)

"We are gratified to be working alongside industry leaders such as ASUS as we continue to commercialize our technology and further the indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions market.”

Marat Maayan, founder and CEO, Airovation Technologies

According to the company, clinical trials showed that CO2 accumulation while sleeping can cause decreased cognitive performance. The company hopes to combat these issues with the Air-O and Airosphera.

Airovation sets eyes to the future

The newly-signed memorandum will expand cooperation between the two companies on the continued development of these products and joint future endeavors.

“This landmark partnership empowers Airovation Technologies to take tremendous steps toward our goal of igniting a cleantech revolution — a movement that stands poised to benefit the environment, productivity and wellbeing of countless individuals not only in Taiwan and Greater China, but across the globe,” said Airovation Technologies founder and CEO Marat Maayan.

"We are gratified to be working alongside industry leaders such as ASUS as we continue to commercialize our technology and further the indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions market.”

Airovation completed a $16 million funding round led by Dreamstone Partners, bringing its total funds raised to $19 million.



Tags startup business technology start up nation climate innovation climate change
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by