Airovation and ASUS sign agreement to develop air purifier innovations

Israeli climate technology company Airovation Technologies and Taiwan-based computer hardware and consumer electronics company ASUSTek Computer Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the potential use of Airovation air purification in manufacturing in Taiwan and China this week.

Airovation's technology prevents harmful CO 2 emissions while improving productivity, according to the company.

The company's products include the Air-O, which treats CO 2 , as well as viruses and bacteria using cloud processing, and the Airosphera, which uses sensors to measure and adjust indoor environmental conditions for babies' needs and treats the air accordingly.

The company's main innovation, developed over a decade at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is the in-situ generation of Superoxide Radical, the most powerful oxidizer known. The technology purifies indoor air by oxidizing microbes and other impurities and converting gases into clean air.

Airovation plans to use its Superoxide Radical technology to innovate in the carbon capture, utilization and storage industry, using the device to convert carbon dioxide into reusable minerals and materials.

Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)

According to the company, clinical trials showed that CO 2 accumulation while sleeping can cause decreased cognitive performance. The company hopes to combat these issues with the Air-O and Airosphera.

Airovation sets eyes to the future

The newly-signed memorandum will expand cooperation between the two companies on the continued development of these products and joint future endeavors.

“This landmark partnership empowers Airovation Technologies to take tremendous steps toward our goal of igniting a cleantech revolution — a movement that stands poised to benefit the environment, productivity and wellbeing of countless individuals not only in Taiwan and Greater China, but across the globe,” said Airovation Technologies founder and CEO Marat Maayan.

"We are gratified to be working alongside industry leaders such as ASUS as we continue to commercialize our technology and further the indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions market.”

Airovation completed a $16 million funding round led by Dreamstone Partners, bringing its total funds raised to $19 million.