The alternative meat market continues its steady march into widespread relevance: on Wednesday, Israeli food-tech company SavorEat announced a joint venture with Israeli catering company Yarzin-Sella to supply its plant-based meat products to a host of hi-tech offices.

The dishes that SavorEat will serve to hi-tech workers will be prepared on-demand by the company’s robot chefs, which use 3D-printing technology (and possibly precision condiment application) in order to manifest employees' ideal orders in a process that is untouched by human hands.

“SavorEat brings a genuine new message to the food industry: our products are personally tailored to the consumer and change in accordance with his or her immediate demands,” said Racheli Vizman, SavorEat co-founder and CEO. “Linking up with Yarzin-Sella is a natural and logical step forward. On the one hand SavorEat will have access to target audiences who espouse and promote innovation, while on the other hand it will place Yarzin-Sella as the ambassador of such innovation in its businesses.”

Yuval Sella, CEO of Yarzin-Sella, expressed the company’s satisfaction with the arrangement. “Yarzin-Sella leads … heads the effort to implement a policy of sustainability in the catering sector, and as such is extremely happy to apply SavorEat’s innovative approach among our customers, who are motivated by the desire to promote innovation, sustainability and health.”

SavorEat co-founders (L-R): Prof. Ido Braslevsky, Racheli Vizman, and Prof. Oded Shosayev. (credit: SHARON BYRON)

Exposure is everything

This initiative is the latest in a series of efforts to expose SavorEat’s technology and products to various audiences in both local and international markets. Notably, earlier this year the company showed off its wares while participating in the National Restaurant Association Show held in Chicago, considered to be one of key conventions in the food market.

The company offers a limited range of meat alternative products which simulate beef, turkey and pork sausage, the latter two of which were unveiled in July. In the coming months they intend to develop additional offerings in order to broaden their reach and appeal to the general market.

“At SavorEat, we are passionate about offsetting carbon emissions and reducing waste, which is why we created a product that can do both,” said Vizman. “By expanding into other plant-based meats, we aim to provide greater variety and customization, to empower the planet to eat differently, with more healthy and sustainable options to reduce ecological impact.”

According to Grand View Research, the meat alternative market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $234 billion by 2030, driven by growing awareness of the health benefits of eating a plant-based diet and its role in preventing obesity and digestive issues.