The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

TAU's Coller School ranked among 2023 top 100 business schools globally

The Coller School ranked 99th in CEOWORLD magazine’s recently published international survey on top 100 business schools in the world for 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 01:58
Tel Aviv University. (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Tel Aviv University.
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

In CEOWORLD magazine’s recently published international survey, Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management was ranked among the top 100 business schools in the world for 2023.

The Coller School, ranked 99th, was the only Israeli institution to be included in the ranking. Five-hundred schools were selected from the approximate 13,000 business schools operating throughout the globe. 

The rankings are based on seven main indicators of quality and reputation, including academic reputation, admission eligibility, job placement rate, recruiter feedback, specialization, global reputation and influence, and tuition and fees, according to the magazine.

TAU's Prof. Dan Amiram (credit: YAEL TZUR) TAU's Prof. Dan Amiram (credit: YAEL TZUR)

The survey involved comprehensive interviews with 35,000 business executives, graduates, global business influencers, industry professionals, business school academics, employers, and recruiters in 156 countries in late 2022. 

"These are the extraordinary achievements of our graduates and students, and we are very proud of the positive feedback and the international acclaim we have received.”

Prof. Dan Amiram

“This ranking reflects the hard work of hundreds of people – researchers, lecturers, students and graduates – who have taken part in our extensive efforts and in the fostering of the school’s reputation over many years," said Prof. Dan Amiram, Dean of the Coller School of Management. "These are the extraordinary achievements of our graduates and students, and we are very proud of the positive feedback and the international acclaim we have received.”

Previous achievements for TAU's Coller School

In a 2021 survey ranking MBA programs in terms of the number of entrepreneurs they produce (the PitchBook ranking), the Coller School came in 13th place.



Tags Tel Aviv tel aviv university business Entrepreneur
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by