In CEOWORLD magazine’s recently published international survey, Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management was ranked among the top 100 business schools in the world for 2023.

The Coller School, ranked 99th, was the only Israeli institution to be included in the ranking. Five-hundred schools were selected from the approximate 13,000 business schools operating throughout the globe.

The rankings are based on seven main indicators of quality and reputation, including academic reputation, admission eligibility, job placement rate, recruiter feedback, specialization, global reputation and influence, and tuition and fees, according to the magazine.

The survey involved comprehensive interviews with 35,000 business executives, graduates, global business influencers, industry professionals, business school academics, employers, and recruiters in 156 countries in late 2022.

“This ranking reflects the hard work of hundreds of people – researchers, lecturers, students and graduates – who have taken part in our extensive efforts and in the fostering of the school’s reputation over many years," said Prof. Dan Amiram, Dean of the Coller School of Management. "These are the extraordinary achievements of our graduates and students, and we are very proud of the positive feedback and the international acclaim we have received.”

Previous achievements for TAU's Coller School

In a 2021 survey ranking MBA programs in terms of the number of entrepreneurs they produce (the PitchBook ranking), the Coller School came in 13th place.