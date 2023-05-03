The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Israel's UN amb. to present new drone technologies to diplomats

The event, held at the UN headquarters in Manhattan, will showcase Israeli drone companies "sky of tomorrow” - an airspace with a drone network.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2023 01:02
Gilad Erdan, Israel Ambassador to the United Nations seen at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations, in NYC, USA, on January 16, 2023. (photo credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)
Gilad Erdan, Israel Ambassador to the United Nations seen at the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations, in NYC, USA, on January 16, 2023.
(photo credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan is slated to host an event at the UN headquarters in Manhattan on Wednesday to showcase drone technologies to ambassadors from around the world. 

The event is a collaboration between Israel's mission to the UN, Israel’s National Drone Initiative led by the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, Israel’s Innovation Authority, Ayalon Highways, and the Civil Aviation Authority. The event will take place within the Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum of the UN's Economic and Social Council.

At the event, Israeli drone companies will present the "sky of tomorrow” - an airspace with a drone network - and discuss the main international challenges that they will help solve. A panel of experts and Israeli technology companies that manufacture and operate drones and develop technologies for managing air traffic will also be featured. Drone technologies presented will include the ability to make deliveries from the air to the doorstep.

Erdan noted the importance of Israeli drones, especially amid current world events. 

“At a time when Iran is sending drones to kill innocent civilians in Ukraine, the State of Israel promotes the use of drones for national and public needs - to distribute medicine, to transport goods and food for urgent supply needs, and even to fly passengers," he said.

An Israeli soldier observes as a military drone takes off. (credit: IDF)An Israeli soldier observes as a military drone takes off. (credit: IDF)

"Israel is a powerhouse of technology and innovation and we are happy to share our knowledge with the world," Erdan continued. 

Attempts to combat 'immense bias at the United Nations'

Wednesday's drone showcase comes as part of a series of events Erdan has hosted since taking office in 2020 to promote Israeli innovation to his colleagues. Last year, as scores of UN ambassadors from around the world gathered to taste Israeli innovations in the food-tech sector – cream cheese made without cow’s milk, chickpea-based meat, vegan eggs, macadamia milk – Erdan urged the diplomats to etch the delectable event into their memories.

“There is immense bias at the United Nations,” Erdan told approximately 150 ambassadors, officials and Jewish leaders at the time. “As representatives of your states that sometimes vote, singling out Israel," he urged them to remember this event.

“Beyond being a refuge for a people still suffering from prejudice and violence, Israel is a hub of innovation with the goal of contributing to solving the world’s problems. Israel should be singled out, but only for the immense good it is bringing to the world.”



Tags United Nations new york gilad erdan drone
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by