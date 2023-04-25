The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Erdan reads names of terror victims at UN, lights a candle, leaves in protest - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 18:16

Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan read the names of those murdered in terror attacks the past year at the UN Security Council's discussion on Palestinian issues on Tuesday according to Israeli media.

He then lit a candle in their memory and walked out in protest of the fact that the discussion was being held on Israel's Remembrance Day. 

"While Israel is grieving, the council will hear lies about Israel and portray it as the root of all problems," he said before leaving. "The only reason the conflict has not been resolved yet is because the Palestinians refuse to accept Israel's existence. I refuse to participate in this farce and spend this holy day listening to lies. Israel will not take it [lying down]."

Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and rights campaigner, dies at age 96
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 04:49 PM
Germany arrests 28-year-old Syrian over 'radical Islamist' bomb plot
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 03:40 PM
Sweden expels five Russian diplomats - Foreign Ministry
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 03:21 PM
Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 03:16 PM
Russian warships practice laying mines of Crimean coast - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2023 11:35 AM
Ukrainian partisans blow up Russian checkpoint in Kherson region
By MICHAEL STARR
04/25/2023 10:50 AM
Russia's Medvedev: We are probably on verge of a new world war
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 10:38 AM
Ohio man indicted for attempted arson of church hosting drag show
By MICHAEL STARR
04/25/2023 10:28 AM
Russia summons Moldova ambassador over diplomat expulsion -RIA
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 09:55 AM
Britain to begin evacuating its nationals from Sudan
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 08:55 AM
Jerusalem ramming attack: Elderly man in serious, unstable condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2023 08:13 AM
Russia may withdraw from nuclear missile treaty with US - diplomat
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 07:57 AM
Air ambulance helicopter crashes in Russia's Volgograd region, pilot dies
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 06:29 AM
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 03:47 AM
US sends first deportation flight to Cuba since 2020
By REUTERS
04/25/2023 02:37 AM
