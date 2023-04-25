Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan read the names of those murdered in terror attacks the past year at the UN Security Council's discussion on Palestinian issues on Tuesday according to Israeli media.

He then lit a candle in their memory and walked out in protest of the fact that the discussion was being held on Israel's Remembrance Day.

"While Israel is grieving, the council will hear lies about Israel and portray it as the root of all problems," he said before leaving. "The only reason the conflict has not been resolved yet is because the Palestinians refuse to accept Israel's existence. I refuse to participate in this farce and spend this holy day listening to lies. Israel will not take it [lying down]."