The saying goes that God is in the details. I won't presume to comment on God, but when it comes to lies, they are certainly hidden there. Any police investigator will tell you that the suspect's versions usually don't collapse on the significant details, as those are generally carefully planned. Instead, they crumble on the small details that the liar repeats repeatedly to make it sound credible. Those are the small details that expose him.

In our case, despite dealing with billions, the small details were found on the sidelines of the prime minister's words: Prime Minister Netanyahu committed to "massive allocations" to the security industries to reduce Israeli dependence on foreign powers.

At first glance, these words seem like a no-brainer. Who wouldn't want to reduce Israel's dependence on foreign countries, especially one on which we rely whenever we need to replenish our emergency stockpiles urgently?

At first glance, these words seem like a no-brainer. Who wouldn't want to reduce Israel's dependence on foreign countries, especially one on which we rely whenever we need to replenish our emergency stockpiles urgently?

The problem starts when you roll this sentence in your mind repeatedly - and it sounds familiar - a bit like watching a movie and trying to remember where you've seen the leading actor before until it hits you: oh, it's the one who also played in...

Well, Netanyahu is the man who also played in the previous seasons of "Reducing Dependence on Foreign Powers," a series that is broadcast again and again in the worn-out brain of the prime minister without reaching a good ending or at least understanding, as often happens in series that have already exhausted themselves.

We've already had "Netanyahu Cutting with American Assistance" - an excellent episode that resonated with applause in Congress. Since then, as you know, Israel (even after making a small gesture by cutting some aid) no longer needs security assistance from the Americans.

If you enjoyed that episode of cutting aid, you indeed came back for more of Netanyahu's masterful season of "Reducing Dependence on Oil," another series that sounds impressive with a lot of buzz and vision on paper but ends its course (sometimes after establishing a committee to "examine the issue and formulate recommendations") sooner than other excellent proposals of this visionary, like the "freezing of mortgages" before the elections.

Joke aside, security independence is essential, but only if one understands that it is derived from economic independence. One can assume that Netanyahu knows this. The only reason a country like the United States provides security assistance to many countries worldwide, from Ukraine to Israel (if we bring two relevant examples), is that it has a strong economy that allows it to have the strongest military in the world and the most advanced arms industry. However, even security independence, vital as it may be, cannot stand alone as a condition for survival but only as part of a comprehensive national response. In other words, Israel needs from the Americans not only ammunition, Patriot missiles, or smart bombs but, no less importantly (and perhaps even more), backing from the international community. Imagine, for example, that the International Court of Justice in The Hague issues a (maybe even another) interim order to cease hostilities in Gaza, and the matter immediately goes to the UN Security Council without an American veto.

