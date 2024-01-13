No one, including Iran or ICJ, will stop IDF in Gaza - Netanyahu

The International Court of Justice can’t stop Israel from defeating Hamas in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a news conference on Saturday night.

“No one will stop us – not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, and no one else,” Netanyahu said as he referenced the ICJ as well as Iran and its proxies.

He spoke as the ICJ was hearing a request by South Africa to order Israel to halt its war against Hamas in Gaza.

South Africa had appealed to the ICJ to intervene, claiming Israel violated the 1948 Convention on the Prevention of Genocide. Both South Africa and Israel had argued in front of the court at The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday and Friday.

Israel has said that Hamas is guilty of genocide for its October 7 attack against the Jewish state in which it massacred over 1,200 people and seized another 250 captive

Netanyahu: ICJ hearing a 'moral low in the history of nations'

Netanyahu lashed out at the “hypocritical attack in The Hague on the Jewish state that rose from the ashes of the Holocaust, by emissaries [of Hamas, a group] who came to perpetrate another Holocaust on the Jews.”

The genocide charge against Israel, Netanyahu said, "is a moral low in the history of nations."

In Hamas encampments in Gaza, Netanyahu said, the IDF found copies of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf.

“Inside a house in Gaza they found a girl’s tablet, with a picture of Hitler as a screensaver,” Netanyahu said.

There is a reason that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Hamas terrorists are the new Nazis after watching a film depicting the brutal killings on October 7, Netanyahu continued.

He told reporters he wanted to thank Germany for its decision to argue on Israel’s behalf to the ICJ. Berlin announced on Friday that it had joined the case as a third party and would appear before the judges during the main hearing, which has yet to take place.

“Yesterday I spoke with Chancellor Schulz and thanked him for Germany’s willingness to send a delegation to The Hague to help debunk this despicable lie,” he said.

Those who support Hamas, are standing up for “murderers, rapists, decapitators, [and] baby-burners,” Netanyahu said.

“This international defamation campaign will not loosen our hands or weaken our determination to fight to the end, because something has changed in the history of our people.

“Antisemitism is the same antisemitism, but the status of the Jewish people has changed... because today we have a country,

“Today we have defense forces and we have heroic soldiers who protect our people,” Netanyahu said, as he pledged that “what happened on October 7, will not happen again.”