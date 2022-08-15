The cost of Israel housing rises alongside soaring CPI

Israel’s consumer price index (CPI) is still on the way up, as this evening the Central Bureau of Statistics reported a 1.1% increase in July - well-exceeding economists’ more conservative expectations of between 0.5% and 0.7%. This marks a continuing upward trend in the cost of living in the country, as inflation now stands at 5.2% over the past 12 months.
July’s rapidly rising CPI is illustrated by sharp price increases in a number of verticals such as produce, transport and housing, which has been a growing concern for many during this period of inflation.
Israel’s population growth is the highest among OECD countries, and in order to meet the serious demand that such a birth rate requires, a continuous rise in available housing must be maintained. A lack of housing starts began during the onset of the pandemic, coupled with global supply chain issues brought on by the recent war in Ukraine has culminated in a severe lack of homes for Israelis.
The price of housing is nearing prohibitive levels, edging many out of their comfort zones and leading several families to engage in acts of protest: in several cities, there are still groups of people living in tents rather than pay remarkably high rent costs - an ongoing organized act of protest which began two months ago.
“We’re all suffering from the same problem,” a tent-bound protester told The Jerusalem Post in June. “People say ‘it’ll be alright’ - it won’t. If we don’t stop this now, and if we don’t actively work to make it alright, then our children will definitely not be alright. It’ll only get worse.”
And indeed it has: as the cost of housing in July leapt by 1.2%, following a 15.9% rise over the 11 months prior, Israelis are left to wonder just how bad it might get.