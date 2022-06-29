The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Israel needs better reward system for firms fulfilling state’s goals'

Tzuri Dabush: "In practice, unfortunately, there is no connection between state goals and the tools of encouragement and taxation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 12:36
From Left: Israel Democracy Institute's Prof. Karnit Flug, BR Israel and Socio-Economic Forum CEO Einat Singer-Dan and Daphna Aviram-Nitzan. (photo credit: Tzuri Dabush)
From Left: Israel Democracy Institute's Prof. Karnit Flug, BR Israel and Socio-Economic Forum CEO Einat Singer-Dan and Daphna Aviram-Nitzan.
(photo credit: Tzuri Dabush)

Tzuri Dabush, chairman of Klil, said that Israel as a state should reward companies fulfilling goals set forth by the state.

He spoke in a panel on the new labor market at the Eli Horowitz for Economics and Society 2022 conference held at the Orient Hotel Jerusalem at the initiative of the Israel Democracy Institute.

"As the leader of Klil, which grew from $5 in 2001 to having one of the highest productivity rates in the economy, $57 per hour, while the average in the OECD is $52 and in Israel only $42, I think the state should use the powerful tool of taxation and benefits for businesses that meet goals and objectives that the state has made, such as diversity in employment, carbon footprint reduction, technology investment in advanced production lines,” he said.

"In practice, unfortunately, there is no connection between state goals and the tools of encouragement and taxation. Let me give a small example: we are talking here about the need to train employees to give them tools to deal with the future."

Tzuri Dabush

The conference was attended by: President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, and Economy Minister Orna Barbivay and other senior officials in the economy.



Tags business investment taxes infrastructure
