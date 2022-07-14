The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US to announce initiative that will bring 4G to Palestinians by 2023

4G access could be a huge first step in the improvement of the Palestinian economy.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JULY 14, 2022 15:45
In a background press call with a senior US administration official, it was stated that an announcement will be made in the upcoming days regarding the White House’s launch of an initiative to bring 4G connectivity to the West Bank and Gaza by 2023, as part of a wider initiative to broaden Palestinian economic opportunities.

The move is a way to “[bolster] the digital economy to improve Palestinian economic growth and opportunities,” said the official, while emphasizing that such an initiative wouldn’t replace the need to further pursue political development in regard to Palestinians.

“It’s not an either/or,” they said. “It does not mean that we’re doing [this initiative] and we, therefore, think we don’t need to find a way forward on a political horizon — things we’ve talked about before and that the president mentioned right after landing [in Israel]. But yeah, it’s a commitment to really begin the immediate steps [toward bringing 4G to] the West Bank and Gaza. That’s the goal.”

Such a move could potentially boost Palestinians’ economic opportunities by providing them access to high-speed internet, an emerging prerequisite for success in today’s business landscape. A study by the World Bank investigating the effects of advanced communication technologies on the economy, employment, households and business has found that high-speed Internet access increases the chance of finding a job by 13% -7%. Furthermore, according to the study an increase of just 1% in the use of mobile communications infrastructure can increase a country's GDP by 0.4%.

INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US. (credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS) INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US. (credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS)

Last month, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel announced an initiative to roll out fiber internet to all of Israel, “from Dimona and the Jordan Valley, to Amirim in the north to the Ayelot region in the south.” The minister didn’t mention the West Bank or Gaza, but it’s safe to say they won’t be on the top of the ministry’s fiber hit list.

Regardless, Hendel’s statement from the announcement contained a quote that rings true in any locale: “High-speed Internet means rapid growth, opening up employment opportunities and quality of life.”

