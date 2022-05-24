The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mekorot named as one of world’s top water companies

Mekorot recently signed agreements to develop Azerbaijan’s water sector, to plan Bahrain’s water sector and to double the water supply to Jordan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 24, 2022 23:14
MEKOROT CEO Amit Lang and Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich. (photo credit: MEKOROT)
MEKOROT CEO Amit Lang and Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich.
(photo credit: MEKOROT)

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, has been recognized as one of the world’s leading water companies in technology and innovation, after several years of examination, with an emphasis on the company’s current and future development plans.

The announcement was made at the annual GWI conference in Madrid, Spain. The organization coordinates all of the water sector’s activities around the world, and its annual competition positions Mekorot as a leading regional water supplier, not only for the local sector but also to the Palestinian Authority, the Gaza Strip and the Kingdom of Jordan. 

The company was represented at the conference by Board Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich and CEO Amit Lang.



