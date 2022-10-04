The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mekorot completes fifth water transmission system for Jerusalem

After six years of work and an investment of approximately NIS 2.5 billion: Mekorot inaugurated the new water transmission system for Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 12:54
From right to left. Energy and Water Minister Karin Elharrar, Mekorot Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Mekorot CEO Amit Lang, and project head Miki Elisha
From right to left. Energy and Water Minister Karin Elharrar, Mekorot Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Mekorot CEO Amit Lang, and project head Miki Elisha
(photo credit: MEKOROT)

The "Mekorot" water company officially inaugurated a new water system for Jerusalem on Monday. The new system is the fifth in the city. It will replace the fourth system launched in 1994 that has been used until today as the main water transmission infrastructure for Jerusalem and the surrounding communities. The event took place in Ein Kerem in the presence of Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Energy and Water Minister Karin Elharrar, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, heads of local councils in the area, and Mekorot company executives.

The fifth water transmission system is one of the largest infrastructure projects completed this year and the most prominent of its kind in the local water sector. Mekorot and its Shaham subsidiary built the system over the past six years at an investment of more than NIS 2.5 billion. The project was previously defined by the Israeli government as a national infrastructure project and received the endorsement of the Water Authority. When the system is launched, it will serve as the main water artery of the capital and the settlements that surround it until the year 2060. A number of reasons were cited for the establishment of the new system, including exhaustion of the transmission capacity of the previous system, the needs of the city of Jerusalem and the surrounding communities in the coming years, dealing with the climate crisis, accelerated dehydration and the desire to maintain a life at an adequate level for all residents of the area.

The works at the site included the cutting of a 13-kilometer water tunnel through the Jerusalem mountains, moving optical fibers near the water lines, the ability to immediately monitor the condition of the infrastructure and the water pressure, as well as complete landscape restoration. Upon completion of the works, the state will have a transmission system with a diameter of 3 meters that will transport desalinated seawater from Israel's coastline to the homes of the residents of the capital city and the surrounding settlements. The initial water transfer capacity is about 150 million cubic meters per year, and it will increase gradually to a peak of about 450 million cubic meters, a volume that is equivalent to about 75% of the total amount of current seawater desalination for all households in the country.



