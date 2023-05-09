The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Israel launches first hydrogen fuel station: Start of energy market revolution?

"We have no choice," Elbaz stressed. "The climate is changing. Temperatures are rising. We are running against the clock to improve things, so the next generation will not suffer."

By ZACHY HENNESSEY, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 9, 2023 19:01

Updated: MAY 9, 2023 19:06
A man refuels a car at Hydrogen refuelling station during Saudi Aramco's media trip to demonstrate Hydrogen automotive technology at Techno Valley Science Park in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/HAJER ABDULMOHSIN)
A man refuels a car at Hydrogen refuelling station during Saudi Aramco's media trip to demonstrate Hydrogen automotive technology at Techno Valley Science Park in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HAJER ABDULMOHSIN)

Israel's first hydrogen fuel station opened for activity in Sonol Yagur near the Haifa Bay on Monday, putting Israel among the ranks of leading countries in the world that are seeking to replace combustion engines with hydrogen-based fuel cell technology.

The newly installed dispenser allows customers to refill compatible vehicles with hydrogen, much like filling up with gasoline or diesel. This is a potentially significant advantage over electric vehicles, which require lengthy charging times.

The station is a joint project of Sonol, Bazan and German's Colmobil and is meant to enable hydrogen-based transportation in Israel. Transportation is among the country's leading causes of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

For the past six years, the Sonol Group has been researching hydrogen and working with leading companies such as Linde and H2Mobility, who are responsible for establishing hundreds of hydrogen stations in Europe. They plan to use their experience to open more stations in Israel in the future, depending on the development of the hydrogen vehicle industry. Each future station will require an investment of more than NIS 5 million.

A Sonol truck. (credit: Gitam) A Sonol truck. (credit: Gitam)

Israel’s first real foray into hydrogen

The idea for the hydrogen station was born out of a conversation between Sonol's Dudi Weissman and Prof. Lior Elbaz at Bar-Ilan University, Elbaz told The Jerusalem Post.

Elbaz is also the head of the Israeli Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Consortium and the director of the Hydrogen Technologies Research Laboratory of the National Institute for Sustainable Energy.

Weissman visited the university and stopped in Elbaz's lab, where he learned about the team's work in hydrogen, which led Weissman to make a substantial investment in the field. Ultimately, that investment turned into the hydrogen fuel station, which Elbaz said the team has worked on for more than three years. 

Elbaz worked with the country’s standards committee to ensure the station could operate since no regulations for such a fuel station existed before. But Elbaz said that this is the beginning of a hydrogen revolution. 

"Israel can produce large quantities of renewable energy in the south of Israel where we have ample free land, but we need to transport the energy to the north," Elbaz explained. "The best and cheapest way is via hydrogen; today, most of the energy market in Israel, including the Israel Electric Company, recognizes this."

Israel is home to 15 larger companies and 20 start-ups in the hydrogen space. 

"Israel is a pioneer in developing hydrogen technologies," Elbaz said. "We have some very bright and interesting ideas that are getting noticed worldwide. As a result, we see investments coming in."

Two more hydrogen pilot projects have already received funding, including a new "Hydrogen Valley" in Israel's southern Kibbutz Yotvata, where hydrogen will be used to pasteurize milk in the local dairy. Also, the Tel Aviv municipality won a tender from the Energy Ministry to operate two pilot hydrogen garbage trucks. 

"The trucks are extremely quiet," Elbaz said, "and do not pollute the environment."

Elbaz noted that while the effect of the pilot project on the environment will be unsubstantial, if the projects grow, the use of hydrogen could drastically reduce Israel's carbon footprint. In addition, he said hydrogen would impact the metal, cement, fertilizer and transportation industries. Worldwide, the expectation is that 30% of all energy demand will be fulfilled by hydrogen by 2050.

"We have no choice," Elbaz stressed. "The climate is changing. Temperatures are rising. We are running against the clock to improve things, so the next generation will not suffer."

With hydrogen here, is it time to ease up on the gas?

The launch of Israel's first hydrogen fueling station is not only a major milestone in the country's transition to cleaner energy but also holds significant economic potential. Israel is known for its abundant natural gas resources, but as the world moves towards decarbonization, the demand for clean energy is growing rapidly, and the country's energy market will eventually need to adapt to stay competitive.

One of the biggest economic benefits of hydrogen fuel is its potential to reduce energy costs in the long run. While the initial investment to build hydrogen infrastructure may be high, the operating costs are generally lower than those of conventional fuel sources, which are subject to price volatility. Hydrogen is produced from a variety of sources, including renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, and using it as a fuel source could help reduce Israel's dependence on costly imported fossil fuels.

Despite its long-term outlook, hydrogen fuel faces stiff competition in the present. According to Non-Executive Chair at the prominent energy company Energean, Karen Simon, current advancements in clean energy are important, but unlikely to displace much of the thriving natural gas market currently seen within the country.

“Unless there's some fusion technology or something that all of a sudden is a breakthrough new technology… We see gas as still being a very strategic fuel source for 10, 20, 30 years,” Simon said.

“People are waking up to the strategic importance of energy security [in light of climate change], and natural gas plays an important role in that transition. But that transition is not going to happen in a two to three year time period, it's going to take much longer,” she told the Post. “So while these alternative technologies are being developed, you're still going to have demand for power that's going to have to be met, and I think natural gas is going to play a huge role in that.”



Tags israel energy energy climate change greenhouse gas hydrogen
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by