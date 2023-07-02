The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Tel Aviv light rail to open to public later this month - report

There is still no official launch date for the light rail.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2023 23:24
A test drive for the Tel Aviv light rail in Jaffa, on May 17, 2023 (photo credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90)
A test drive for the Tel Aviv light rail in Jaffa, on May 17, 2023
(photo credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90)

After long delays, the Tel Aviv light rail is expected to begin public operations later in July, after receiving safety permits it was lacking, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The opening of the light rail has been delayed repeatedly in recent months, due to safety issues with the braking and signaling system of the train.

After receiving the safety permits, the light rail now only needs a final operating permit from the Transportation Ministry to begin operating.

The red line of the light rail, the only line ready as of yet, will travel between Petah Tikva to Bat Yam, running through Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, and Ramat Gan.

According to Calcalist, the German company hired to certify the safety of the light rail line sent a letter to NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System on Thursday granting them the necessary safety permits.

Trial runs of the new Metropolitan Light Rail in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The Light Rail will run through Tel Aviv and surrounding central cities. June 6, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)Trial runs of the new Metropolitan Light Rail in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The Light Rail will run through Tel Aviv and surrounding central cities. June 6, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

There is still no official launch date for the light rail.

Recent announcements about the opening of the light rail

Two weeks ago, Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg announced that the Tel Aviv light rail was expected to open in July, although the company that operates the line stressed at the time that there is still no confirmed opening.

"This morning [I held] a meeting with the head of the NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System and the CEO of Tevel, the company that will actually operate the light rail," said Greenberg at the time. "The goal: final arrangements for the full operation and boarding of passengers already during the coming month - July 2023."

According to Israeli media, Greenberg's announcement was not coordinated with the Transportation Ministry, and officials expressed outrage at Greenberg's post.

"If Rami Greenberg and NTA officials sign a personal guarantee for the lives and safety of passengers, the Transportation Ministry will approve the opening of the train without the safety permits required by law," said a Transportation Ministry official to Ynet at the time.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by