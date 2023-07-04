The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
New desalination plant to start operating six months ahead of time

Mekorot marked the completion of all the necessary work to connect the new facility in Sorek to the country’s water system in a ceremony earlier today.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2023 18:02
R to L: Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz, Mekorot CEO Amit Lang, and Yitzchak Aharonovich upcoming Chairman of Mekorot (photo credit: Topline)
R to L: Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz, Mekorot CEO Amit Lang, and Yitzchak Aharonovich upcoming Chairman of Mekorot
(photo credit: Topline)

A new desalination plant is ready to start operating, Israel National Water Company Mekorot announced on Tuesday.

Mekorot marked the completion of all the necessary work to connect the new facility in Sorek to the country’s water system in a ceremony earlier in the day. The new plant, the sixth in Israel, will increase the desalination output from the current 600 million cubic meters to 800 million cubic meters per year within a few months.

Attendees of the event included Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz, MK Ze'ev Elkin, who chairs the Knesset Subcommittee for Oversight of the Water Economy, Chairman of the Water Authority Yehezkel Lipshitz and Head of the Gan Reva Regional Council Shlomo Elimelech.

The construction works, which were carried out among other things by the subsidiary of Mekorot Shaham, required a total investment of NIS 550 million and were completed about six months ahead of schedule.

“The climate crisis and our responsibility to supply water both to the local economy and to neighboring countries require us to be precise in planning, investment and execution,” Mekorot CEO Amit Lang said. “The combination of Mekorot’s experience and the implementation of innovation and advanced technologies, make our company a source of knowledge for many countries in the world.”

By the end of 2023, Israel is expected to reach a deal to double the amount of water it supplies to Jordan, from 100 to 200 million cubic meters, Katz said.

"The Israeli water supply system is one of the most advanced in the world when it comes to purifying wastewater and water droplets,” the minister noted. “Despite the climate change crisis, we continue to find solutions and ensure an efficient and high-quality water system."

This article was written in cooperation with Mekorot.



