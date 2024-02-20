Partner to begin providing electricity to customers

The Partner Internet and phone service group is preparing for its upcoming entry into the residential electricity consumer market, by launching the Partner Power brand. In recent weeks, the company has started a pilot program with its employees, leading up to the official launch to the general public. It will offer three plans: a fixed discount plan, a daytime plan, and a nighttime plan.

Today, Partner signed a contract with OPC Energy, a leading electricity manufacturer in Israel, for the supply of electricity to Partner's customers. The service, offering discounted electricity rates, will be open to all Israeli citizens. Partner will provide added value to its customers by offering all their communication services – fiber optic Internet, 5G, television, and electricity – through one company. In the future, Partner is expected to offer integrated communication and electricity packages.

As part of a survey conducted by the Geocartography Group for Partner in the past year, 86% of the public expressed a general willingness to switch to other electricity providers, with the main barrier being a lack of familiarity with the process. An interesting finding from the survey is that about 82% of the public prefer to receive their electricity bill on a monthly basis rather than every two months. The person leading Partner Power is Ilan Lederer, the business development manager at Partner.

Bringing electricity to Partner customers

Avi Gabbay, CEO of the Partner Group, said, "We are pleased to provide all consumers in Israel and our customers with a convenient way to save on their electricity bills and enjoy excellent quality that comes from working together with the leading electricity provider in Israel."

Giora Almogi, CEO of OPC Energy, said, "The opening of the electricity market in Israel to competition in supplying electricity directly to domestic consumers will create significant growth in the coming years. The agreement with Partner will allow us to efficiently realize this important area."