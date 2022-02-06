Israel-based Babysense lets new parents sleep tight - opinion

A household name in Israel, with sales in 25 countries, Babysense helps parents manage their child’s sleep using a smart nursery so they don’t have to compromise on their own sleep.

Sleepless nights are one of the greatest hurdles for parents with a newborn. Parents often don’t know when a child will wake up in the middle of the night, leading to less sleep for parents and the family as a whole.

Not getting enough sleep can strain a marriage and reduce quality of life. According to Sleep Foundation, parents are more likely to lash out at loved ones due to lack of sleep.

Balancing work and kids is hard enough, even with the right amount of sleep. According to a study released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 65.8% of women with children under the age of six also work.

Around 70 to 80% of new mothers also experience ‘’baby blues,’’ like postpartum depression or a related condition. As with most challenges in life, the pandemic has only exacerbated these issues.

Being woken up by a screaming baby is one of those situations in life that makes many parents wonder, “why isn’t there an app for that?” Well, there kind of is.

Founded in 1991, Israel-based Babysense has worked tirelessly for thirty years to help parents easily manage their children’s sleep.

The first non-wearable solution monitoring children’s sleep, Babysense has become a staple in young Israeli homes, helping parents sleep better knowing their child is safe. The company has sold more than two million baby monitors in 25 countries, including Japan, the US, the UK, and Europe.

Recently, Babysense unveiled a smart mattress measuring micro-movements and informing parents of their child’s sleep patterns, and even warning parents before their child wakes up or needs to be changed. Parents now sleep better knowing when they’ll be woken up in the middle of the night.

The mattress also senses environmental factors, such as temperature and humidity, helping parents understand their child’s climate and how it affects their sleep. Each side of the mattress has an opposing level of firmness, allowing the mattress to be used for both babies and toddlers.

Babysense’s smart mattress received an honoree in two categories at CES 2022 – Smart Home and Health & Wellness – though the company was not present at the event due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Babysense developed the mobile app connected to the mattress, the portal through which parents can get personalized tips for managing their children’s sleep, alongside sleep-coach giant Kim West. As a licensed clinical social worker and child and family therapist, West started the Gentle Sleep Coach Training and Certification program, training over 300 coaches, and helping 20,000 families over the last fifteen years.

As the world’s pace picks up by the day, often at the hands of technology, it’s critical for parents to also leverage tech to their advantage. As with most areas of tech, Israeli companies will continue to pave the path for them to do so.